Website Impact! Broken Traffic Sign Lying on Footpath Removed by Kadri Police

Website Impact! Broken Traffic Sign Lying on Footpath on Kadri Kambla Road Removed by Kadri East Police Station Tarffic police, with the direction/order of DCP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar, within few hours after the issue was published in Mangalorean.com. Thanks to DCP and Kadri East Police!
Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
BEFORE….
Following the article published in Mangalorean.com
Broken Traffic Sign Lying on Footpath on Kadri Kambla Road a RISK for Pedestrians),
DCP (Crime & Traffic) B P Dinesh Kumar took the initiative quickly by directing the Kadri East Traffic Police personnel to do the needful, in removing the hazardous fallen traffic sign, which had hurt a few pedestrians using that footpath on Kadri Kambla Road, near Maurishka Palace in the City. The broken traffic sign was lying on the said footpath for months, as per a nearby resident.
AFTER ….
No wonder, people in the City prefer the most to walk on the streets rather than on the footpaths, since they feel that City streets are much safer to walk (other than run over by traffic, if you are not alert) but a walk on our City footpaths with open pits, garbage, broken alcohol bottles, construction and other debris, does put a pedestrians life in risk. Team Mangalorean had highlighed a broken TRAFFIC SIGN which was lying on the footpath for months and pedestrians were getting hurt bumping into it.
If you look at the pictures in the report (before website impact) , you will see how dangerous the broken traffic board was, hurting pedestrians if they were not cautious- and we know with City pedestrians always on their mobile phones while walking, their chances of getting hurt was even more. And no one took any action to rectify the problem, until Team Mangalorean highlighted it, and the result was a SUCCESS. Thanks to DCP Dinesh Kumar and the team of Traffic police personel of Kadri East Police Station. Now people, from seniors, adults, youth and children can walk safe on the said Footpath!
