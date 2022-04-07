Website Impact! Construction Debris Lying on Arya Samaj Road Removed within Hours
"Oh my God" it's a miracle, I never knew the media had such power. Thanks to my friend ALFI & his Mangalorean.com team for their tremendous effort. That is true journalism in an unbiased manner. Keep up the good work Team Mangalorean. The debris vanished within 24 hours, which lay there for months"- Dr Vishnu Prabhu, residing on Arya Samaj Road.
"Great work Team Mangalorean- your efforts have proved results within hours towards a civic issue which was posing risk to the public commuting on Arya samaj Road with huge piles of mud, rocks, etc. Keep up the good work that your team is entrusted with, and keep highlighting the civic issues that need to be rectified, and continue doing your good work of reporting in bringing a difference and results"– Mohammed M S, resident of an apartment on Arya samaj Road
Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report (Construction Debris Dumped by MSCL on Arya Samaj Road Posing Danger to Commuters published in Mangalorean.com on Wednesday, 6 April 2022 due to the lightning action by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd , the construction debris which was lying by the roadside on Arya Samaj Road for over three months was 80% removed within 12 hours of publication. Thanks to MSCL General Manager Er Arun Prabha for contacting the concerned persons to clear the debris which was posing risk to the motorists and pedestrians.
BEFORE WEBSITE IMPACT ……
It was learnt that the entire debris did not belong to the MSCL construction developmental work, but also to a third party who owned a property on that stretch of the road. Whatever be the case, Team Mangalorean is happy that the concerned people took quick action in clearing most of the debris on Wednesday night, and the remaining debris will be removed soon. At least the pedestrians now are safer to walk on that road than before, when the debris was piled up. The area looks 80% cleaner than it was a day ago! Thanks to the concerned officials in MSCL and others for taking action and doing the needful.
Following the road widening/developmental on Arya Samaj Road, a large quantity of construction debris, including mud, concrete pieces, stones, sand, jelly stones etc, was dumped by the side on a portion of thes aid road, which made the Commuters and motorists to face the brunt of the goof up created by the contractors-it was a TOTAL MESS and the whole area had gone dusty and polluted.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…
Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Dr Vishnu Prabhu, a resident on Arya Samaj Road said “Oh my God! It’s a miracle, I never knew the media had such powers.Thanks to my friend ALFI & his Mangalorean.com team for their tremendous effort. That is true journalism with an unbiased manner. Keep up the good work Team Mangalorean. The debris vanished within 24 hours, which lay there for months“. Dr Prabhu further said, “We are not against the development , I have given nearly 2 & half cents for the road widening for absolutely free. but still the road was so narrow because debris was dumped on the roadside in front of Iskon. Whatever road widening was done is used for the parking. People are still parking in front of my house gate. So whatever land that I have sacrificed went to waste. Only if I knew it was for parking I would have not left the land like others have done”. Dr Vishnu Prabhu walking his “BOXY”-a Boxer dog breed. Boxy says “She is now happy to walk on a debris free road?”
“Great work Team Mangalorean- your efforts have proved results within hours towards a civic issue which was posing risk to the public commuting on Arya samaj Road with huge piles of mud, rocks, etc. Keep up the good work that your team is entrusted with, and keep highlighting the civic issues that need to be rectified, and continue doing your good work of reporting in bringing a difference and results”said Mohammed M S, resident of a apartment on Arya samaj Road
Last year the High Court in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Karnataka Legal Services Authority had taken action against MSCL and MCC for dumping waste on unauthorized areas and also in Pachanady area. “Without you getting SMARTER, how do you expect to make the CITY SMART? Why are steps as per 2016 rules on construction waste disposal not followed?- The High Court wanted to know then. The same question needs to be asked again to the officials of MSCL and MCC about the construction debris, soil, rocks etc being dumped on unauthorized areas. Seems like the ‘Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016’ doesn’t apply now?
And the worst part is that the contractors and labourers are taking their own time in completing the work, thereby putting the shop/business owners in hardship and also causing inconveniences to the public. Just look around the slow pace of work either by MSCL or MCC, where roads are dug, debris is piled up at every nook and corner, and piles of debris causing safety hazards to the pedestrians. Do the officials of MCC or MSCL care about the safety of the people- I don’t think so?
If you drive, ride or walk around the Smart City it is a DISASTER, with mud, soil, dust, pollution and what not due to the various projects that have been taken up by MCC, there is lots of mud, soil, rocks etc that had accumulated when digging of roads/footpaths was done, and with no proper place to dispose off all this construction waste soil/mud/debris, the contractors who were at the helm of all these projects dumped waste/debris wherever they could find a empty space or leave it near the construction sites.
With all the construction waste soil/debris being dumped in public places, including Arya Samaj Road by MSCL, where are the officials of Karnataka State Pollution Control Board which had taken MSCL/MCC to task last year for such violation of ‘Construction and Demolition Waste Rules of 2016’? Do the rules/laws change every year? or bribe and corruption is playing a role here. Shouldn’t the concerned authorities adhere to the rules while carrying on with the road construction work? Oh well!
