Website Impact! Cops Book Cases on Motorists Going on Wrong Way near Bendore Institutions 

Website Impact! Cops Book Cases against Motorists Going on Wrong Way Near Bendore Educational Institutions

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

The report published in Mangalorean.com, Pandemic of Wrong Side Driving/Riding Near Education Institutions in Bendore-Is there a CURE for It? got a positive response quickly from Mangaluru City East Traffic police under the direction of Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar and ACP (Traffic) Ms Geetha Kulkarni bringing awareness among motorists going on a wrong way near Educational Institutions at Bendore- and quite a few were slapped with fines for violating the traffic rules.

BEFORE…

Apart from going the wrong way, a few motorists were also slapped with fines for not wearing helmets, triple riding etc. The Smart City of Mangaluru is known for its motorists driving or riding on the wrong side, during day time could be less, but after dark you see a bunch of vehicles going on the wrong side, one-way, no entry etc.- and one such location you can see such violation of traffic rules is during the peak hours/school/college morning hours near the educational institutions near Bendore, Mangaluru. While many of the parents and those vehicles that ferry school/college students to the institutions follow and go on the right way, there are quite a few ignorant and careless parents, (who don’t make sure the pillion riders wear helmets see them in the video below) and also auto-rickshaw drivers, van and car drivers go on the wrong way, thereby putting them and others in risk.

And a few parents, including Naveen Rao who had captured the motorists breaking the traffic rules (going on the wrong way) on their smartphones of the not-so-smart motorists had forwarded the footage to Team Mangalorean, in order to bring awareness among the drivers and riders to follow the rules, and also to take the legal travel route and not the wrong way. The group of parents who watched the movement of the motorists breaking the rules, also noticed a truck driver driving a truck coming the wrong way to deliver the goods to More supermarket, opposite St Agnes Institutions, Bendore, Mangaluru. By going the wrong way in order to deliver the goods to the supermarket a bit early, he was putting the lives of pedestrians and motorists at risk.

Kudos to this group of parents/public who are trying their best so that the motorists follow the rules, like them. Team Mangalorean had highlighted this issue a couple of days ago, and the concerned authorities in the Traffic police dept, under the direction of police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, along with DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar and ACP (Traffic) Ms Geetha Kulkarni took action in deputing the traffic personnel from Kadri East police station, under the leadership of SI Vijayanath Rai and ASI Jagadish along with two police constables crack down on motorists for violating traffic rules, including going on a wrong way, not wearing helmets, triple riding etc, and slapped hefty fines on them, together bringing awareness to follow traffic rules in future.

After …

The pandemic of motorists has reached a point where people drive/ride on the wrong side of an “UNDIVIDED” two-way street with no real benefit for doing so I was expressing my frustration about this wrong side menace with my friends and most of them justified this behaviour saying the government hasn’t made proper roads and are only interested in inconveniencing the public by creating unnecessary one ways.

My efforts to explain to them that one way actually improves traffic flow were countered by rants about the rise in fuel costs and other political discussions which I don’t want to mention here. All these people whom I spoke with are well educated and well-earning citizens and I failed to convince them that driving on the wrong side is bad! That is when it hit me hard that this disease has now reached pandemic scales with no cure in sight!

There are multiple contributing factors but the core reason is the lack of a proper driving system which ensures that every driving licence holder is aware of road signs, driving etiquette and discipline. This is exacerbated by the general lack of civic sense among a lot of us. As long as one gets through others may go to hell is the guiding principle. We call these idiots “wise” for being able to ditch the traffic on the other side, of course, it doesn’t matter that it comes at the cost of others’ inconvenience and safety. They think it’s absolutely fine to do that.

How do you fix that? If you think that education and awareness will do that – we see people who are educated and well-off doing this more often than others. Breaking rules, and being inconsiderate and selfish are embedded in our society so deeply that It’s almost beyond repair. Absolutely hopeless, even though this is a town of educated people, and the City is known as an “Education Hub”? Anyways, thanks to the police commissioner, DCP, ACP, SI Viyanath Rai, ASI Jagadish and the 2 constables for bringing awareness among these lawbreakers and also warning them of the consequences they will face if they violate traffic rules.

