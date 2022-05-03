WEBSITE IMPACT! Dangerous Sunken BSNL Chamber Repaired at Bendoorwell in front of Radha Medicals, Mangaluru. Thanks to Mangaluru City corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar for taking action and doing the needful

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the article ( Ref : DEATH -TRAPS! ‘Sunken Manholes’ Pose DANGER To Motorists, Especially 2-Wheeler Riders ) published on 30 April 2022, there had been a quick response from Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, who communicated with Team Mangalorean that the issue would be rectified soon, and as per his promise the problem was fixed within a 48 hours. He also mentioned that it was not a MSCL or MCC sunken manhole, but was a damaged BSNL chamber- and we are sorry for the wrong information. However, we are happy that the dangerous Death Trap has been fixed, if not hundred percent. MCC Commissioner Akshy sridhar has also assured that other sunken manholes that pose danger to motorists will be rectified soon.

BEFORE …..

As they say “Something is better than nothing”, the crew of BSNL have patched up the deep holes on top of the chamber with concrete, which serves much better than it was before, where mant two-wheeler riders have faced the brunt of it. Now that most of the danger parts of the sunken chamber are fixed, motorists are relieved from the hazard. As per the officials, the worn out chamber will be replaced with a new one soon once they get the shipment. Among the many sunken manholes around the City, the sunken chamber right in front of Radha Medicals, Bendoorwell in the City, was quite dangerous especially for two-wheeler riders, who have lost balance passing on this death-trap, Even though this stretch of the road was upgraded with concrete by MSCL, the weight of all heavy vehicles had sunk the chamber, posing danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

Some of the manholes constructed a few years back are sinking more than those which have been there during British time- so it’s poor planning and poor workmanship of the present contractors and labourers-the older ones have put the new kid on the block to shame. The problem is that the motorists/riders don’t complain, so our MCC/MSCL honchos are least bothered about it. Why can’t these manholes be fixed the right way at the beginning? It’s the contractors who are minting money, who submit bills to MCC two or three times for a single manhole.

Some say the manholes get caved in when heavy vehicles pass on them, others say the foundation for manhole lids are weak as the cement mixture used is not according to the standard measure- so the edges break when heavy vehicles pass on them. And this leads to accidents, which unfortunately are not reported to the police nor MCC. No matter what, the repair work on his dangerous manholes need to be done at the earliest since they are causing inconveniences to the public. What are the MCC officials waiting for- someone to die due to these manholes?

