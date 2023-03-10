Website Impact! Electric Pole Shifted to the Side on New Concreted Kadri Temple Road
Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report (Ref: Buddivantara Mangaluru? Electric Pole Not Shifted on the Completed New Concreted Road ) published on our website, where we highlighted how our Smart City Mangaluru has intelligent and educated people, but not really when it comes to the people at the helm of various development projects that are being undertaken in the City. Right from the projects handled by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) and Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), the majority of the projects completed or still on the verge of getting completed are Unplanned and Unscientific. New roads are done with no footpaths, new drainage is done with no starting or endpoint, and footpaths are broad at a few points and narrow at other points, among many others.
BEFORE…
Our earlier report had highlighted the widening and concreting work of Kadri Temple Road connecting from Kadri Kambala Road, but one of the issues was not shifting/moving an electricity pole which posed danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. Completing a road and leaving behind an electric pole standing on the road did not make any sense at all, and the work was done in such an urgent and shabby way, anyone walking/driving/riding will have to do it at their own risk.
Before the Kadri Temple Road was widened and concreted, the electric pole was at the side of the road, which was not hazardous-but after the road was widened, the electric pole was sticking out and there was a very good chance, that a two-wheeler rider would bump into this pole, especially after dark, since the road is not lit properly. But none of the officials, or engineers cared about people’s lives? The pole remained intact much to the dismay of road users and residents. The workers had left this existing electricity pole on the road, not even bothering to shift it during the road work. Widening a road, and leaving behind an electric pole as an obstruction, does not make any sense!
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…
Despite enough space, electric poles are left behind on the completed new roads. Electric poles are left untouched either on the left or right side of the roads. Despite enough space for positioning the poles, no one bothers to shift the poles during the road work or after the completion of work. Probably they wait for an accident or death to take place, only after then action would be taken. Bah humbug!
After the report was forwarded to the concerned people in MSCL and MCC, within a few days action was taken in shifting the electric pole to the side, thereby preventing accidents. Our sincere thanks to the officials who took the initiative in rectifying the issue for a good cause.
