Website Impact! Fallen Tree Posing Risk to Pedestrians Removed within Hours 

Website Impact! Fallen Tree lying at the entrance of Nehru Maidan Football Ground for over two-weeks Posing Risk to Pedestrians Removed within a couple of hours after the report was published

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the report ( Ref : Fallen Tree near Nehru Maidan Football Ground Entrance since 2 WEEKS a RISK for PEDESTRIANS ), where Team Mangalorean had highlighted about a fallen tree, and was lying near the entrance gate of Nehru Maidan Football ground for over two-weeks posing risk to pedestrians and two-wheelers, was removed within a couple of hours after the report was published. Once again with the efforts put in by yours truly of Mangalorean.com, we are seeing a positive action and success.

BEFORE WEBSITE IMPACT :

Even though the tree was lying there for a long time, no one had bothered to complain nor the officials at the district administration or MCC cared about it, until it was highlighted in Mangalorean.com, which awakened the concerned official to take action and do the needful. Team Mangalorean would like to thank MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and others who did the needful, for the safety of the people. People were tripping while crossing the fallen tree and getting hurt- not any more after the path was cleared.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT :

We look at trees as a benign benefit of nature, but when they fall the consequences can be awful. MCC, which is supposed to take precautions against trees being uprooted in rain, has been negligent. With a shortage of staff, MCC lacks to identify the weak trees vulnerable to gusty winds and rain and take necessary action before the monsoon sets in. But Mangalureans, who have to put up with their streets strewn with fallen trees and branches for days, have to bear the brunt and take the risk while crossing these fallen trees or branches. The officials only come to the rescue or taken action after the tree or branches fall.

At many spots, trees have left two-wheelers, cars and even houses damaged as they came crashing down. City environmentalists say that MCC has too much on its plate and not enough resources to be able to run the city efficiently. “For a city like Mangaluru, it should have enough teams to manage tree falls. Then how can we expect it to clear the streets of fallen trees immediately?” said an activist.

