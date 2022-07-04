Website Impact! Footpath Railings Removed to Exit in front of Zebra Crossing

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Even though we call this city of educated and intelligent people, the so-called SMART CITY, however, many of the projects undertaken with an aim of Smart Development projects, turn out to be SMARTLESS under the leadership of a few not-so-smart officials in Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL). Here is one such example of MSCL’s work of blunder, which was rectified after the issue was highlighted on Mangalorean.com and others who posted on WhatsApp, Facebook etc going viral on social media.

We are talking about the issue at Hampankatta junction, where all this time, railings/handrails installed along the sides of the footpath adjacent to District Wenlock Hospital near Hampankatta junction were blocking the exit for commuters to walk on the zebra-crossing. That was a dumb idea or call it dumb planning to have fixed railings with no exit right in front of the zebra crossing, but having an exit a few metres away. Wow- how SMART our officials at MSCL Could be?

Before

AFTER…

After the issue was highlighted, last night MSCL rectified their blunder by removing the portion of the railing and making way for commuters to walk on the zebra-crossing. But even though there is a zebra-crossing, not many use it, rather than cross the busy road in a zig-zag manner. nothing but, SENSELESS PEOPLE.

Speaking to Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean, Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (Technical) at MSCL said, “I did notice the posts on social media and your web. Everyone makes mistakes since the work was done in a hurry by the workers, not realizing the blunder they made. However, the railings installed along the sides of the footpath were not fixed permanent but are removable, which were done for various reasons, and now it was easy to remove a portion of the railing to facilitate the issue”.

Oh well, a SMART answer by a SMART Engineer at MANGALURU SMART CITY LTD, who also was my classmate in St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Anyways, thanks Aloysian Er Prabha for taking action and rectifying the issue.