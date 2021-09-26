Spread the love



















Website Impact! Gallons of Water Leakage from Broken Pipe Fixed within Hours after Web Report- The water was leaking for over TWO DAYS due to workers negligence, but it took only TWO HOURS to fix it after Team Mangalorean highlighted the issue.

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

And here we have yet another website impact result, after Team Mangalorean had published a article (Ref : Workers Break Water Pipe due to Negligence-Precious Water Seen Lost in Gallons at Falnir ) on 25 September, and within a couple of hours the issue was rectified. When it gets closer to Summer time, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor and other Officials bring awareness among the public to use water wisely with no wastage whatsoever, since water is precious. But on the other hand if you look at all the precious water that is seen wasted due to faulty and rusty pipes, or pipes broken by workers during development work etc- the engineers and other officials at Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC0 or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) turn a blind eye against it.

BEFORE ……..

On 25 September Team Mangalorean had highlighted in Mangalorean.com about the water leakage due to a broken water pipe, which is due to the negligence of road construction workers, at the road widening area right across from the closed Platinum Theatre/MFC food outset, on Falnir Road, Mangaluru. And as per the area residents the water has been leaking quite sometime and no one has bothered to fix the problem. While water is precious these days, losing water day and night through such carelessness and ignorance of the City Officials, is not a healthy sign. Yes, this water pipe is losing gallons and gallons of water 24X7, is something that the civic body should take care of without further delay.

AFTER……

But looking at the situation, it seems like no MCC officials nor the corporator had taken any action to fix this problem. While MCC claims that it has to collect payment of water bills in crores – on the other hand MCC is losing gallons of water due to faulty leakages, like this one. While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we had the water being lost due to human error and negligence. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes.

Team Mangalorean was informed that within a couple of hours this civic issue was published in our web portal, the concerned officials with their workers had fixed the leakage, and the whole drainage which was once filled with gallons of leaked water looks dry now. Hip..hip..hooray! On a final note, Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further. And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to sprung into action, and fix any leaking water pipes, as soon as possible so that not a single drop of precious water is lost- thank you!

ALSO READ RELATED WEBSITE IMPACT ARTICLES:

Like this: Like Loading...