Website Impact! Gallons of Water Leakage from Broken Pipe Fixed within Hours after Web Report- The water was leaking for over TWO DAYS due to workers negligence, but it took only TWO HOURS to fix it after Team Mangalorean highlighted the issue.
Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
And here we have yet another website impact result, after Team Mangalorean had published a article (Ref : Workers Break Water Pipe due to Negligence-Precious Water Seen Lost in Gallons at Falnir ) on 25 September, and within a couple of hours the issue was rectified. When it gets closer to Summer time, Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor and other Officials bring awareness among the public to use water wisely with no wastage whatsoever, since water is precious. But on the other hand if you look at all the precious water that is seen wasted due to faulty and rusty pipes, or pipes broken by workers during development work etc- the engineers and other officials at Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC0 or Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) turn a blind eye against it.
BEFORE ……..
On 25 September Team Mangalorean had highlighted in Mangalorean.com about the water leakage due to a broken water pipe, which is due to the negligence of road construction workers, at the road widening area right across from the closed Platinum Theatre/MFC food outset, on Falnir Road, Mangaluru. And as per the area residents the water has been leaking quite sometime and no one has bothered to fix the problem. While water is precious these days, losing water day and night through such carelessness and ignorance of the City Officials, is not a healthy sign. Yes, this water pipe is losing gallons and gallons of water 24X7, is something that the civic body should take care of without further delay.
AFTER……
But looking at the situation, it seems like no MCC officials nor the corporator had taken any action to fix this problem. While MCC claims that it has to collect payment of water bills in crores – on the other hand MCC is losing gallons of water due to faulty leakages, like this one. While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we had the water being lost due to human error and negligence. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water, while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes.
Team Mangalorean was informed that within a couple of hours this civic issue was published in our web portal, the concerned officials with their workers had fixed the leakage, and the whole drainage which was once filled with gallons of leaked water looks dry now. Hip..hip..hooray! On a final note, Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further. And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Hope this report will awaken the concerned MCC officials to sprung into action, and fix any leaking water pipes, as soon as possible so that not a single drop of precious water is lost- thank you!
ALSO READ RELATED WEBSITE IMPACT ARTICLES:
-
Website Impact! MCC Removes Petty Shops & Evicts Street Vendors Encroaching Footpaths
-
Website Impact! Sunken Manhole On Milagres Cross Road Fixed Within Few Hours
-
Website Impact! Leaking Pipe Losing Gallons Of Water Since 3 Months FINALLY Fixed By MCC
-
Website Impact! Garbage Trucks Out- Cricketers In, At Karavali Utsav Ground
-
Website Impact! Good Samaritans Help Safe Driver 85-Year-Old ‘Auto-Raja’ Monthu Lobo
-
Website Impact! Ward Corporator Cleans Stretch Of Street From Nandigudda–Marnamikatta
-
Website Impact! Quick Action By MCC In Clearing The Debris Blocking The Lane
-
Website Impact! Go Jogging Or Walking- Kadri Park Now OPEN, 7 Am- 9 Am & 4 Pm -7 Pm
-
Website Impact! A 9-Month Long Water Leakage Issue-MCC Takes Action Within A Day After…
-
Website Impact! MSCL STARTS The STOPPED Drainage Work On Kadri Road
-
Website Impact! Citizens Help Ms Rajani Shetty In Her Efforts To FEED Stray Dogs During Lockdown
-
Website Impact! MCC Makes Builder Remove Construction Materials Blocking Footpath
-
Website Impact! Quick Action By MCC In Clearing The Debris Blocking The Lane
-
Website Impact! Open Pits (Death Traps) On Footpath Near Pabbas Covered With Planks
-
Website Impact! Police Crack Down On Illegal Parking On Footpath Near Reliance Smart Supermarket
-
Website Impact! Police Crack Down On Illegal Parking On Footpath Near Reliance Smart Supermarket
-
Website Impact! MCC Attends Overflowing Drainage Pipe, Choked With Sanitary Pads/Condoms Etc
-
Website Impact! Higher Election Authority Issues Strict Orders To SST To Do Their Job Right
-
Website Impact! DTO Of KSRTC Warns City Bus Conductor For His Rude Behavior With Passenger
-
Bus Conductor & Passenger Argument Over ‘Chillare’ Goes Viral On Social Media?
-
Website Impact! Bride Rakshitha Arasa Invites Blind Music Group’ To Perform At Her ‘Mehandi’
-
Website Impact! MCC Fixes The Faulty/Leaky Water Pipe Within 24 Hours
-
MCC Negligence! Gallons Of Water Lost Due To Faulty/Leaky Pipe Near Kadri
-
Website Impact! Minister Ramanath Rai Visits A
adhar Center, Assures To Start Correction Center At BSK
-
Website Impact- Cops Clean Up The Mess They Left Behind?
-
Website Impact! MCC Chops Down Hazardous Old Tree Near RTO
-
Website Impact! Hazardous ‘Banana Tree’ Warning Sign Removed
-
Website Impact! Wow-This Time MCC Removes Illegal Hoardings, Including Religious
-
Website Impact! Except Religious MCC Removes All Flex Hoardings-Banners
-
Website Impact! ‘Unmarked’ Speed Humps Are NOW ‘Marked’ For Motorists Safety
-
Website Impact! Naturals Ice Cream Places Dustbins To Dispose Trash
-
Website Impact! Except Religious MCC Removes All Flex Hoardings-Banners
-
Website Impact! MCC Uproots Hazardous Bougainvillea Plants
-
Website Impact! DCP/ACP Remove Shop Owner’s Personal ‘No Parking Sign’
-
Businesses Post ‘No Parking’ Sign-But Whose Property Is It?
-
Website Impact! Police Remove ‘No Parking’ Signs Posted By MCC Bank
-
Website Impact! Congress Buntings Spoiling City Beauty Removed?