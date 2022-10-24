Website Impact! Gap Left in between Interlocks Posing Danger to Two-Wheeler Riders Rectified

Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the article Ref: Gap Left in between while laying Interlocks Posing Danger to Two-Wheeler Riders in Mangalorean.com, the concerned authorities have rectified the problem by concreting the said area, which was earlier posing a danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. Due to the unscientific work, many two-wheeler riders have lost balance and the road, resulting in injuries. Mangaluru is plagued with pathetic/dilapidated/pothole-ridden streets, which have resulted in many accidents, some resulting in severe injuries but never reported or highlighted by the media. Just look at the roads in the City, they look like dirt tracks or could be called “Gutters”, and it is a shame that we call this a SMART CITY, having such pathetic and dilapidated roads, putting the lives of commuters and motorists in RISK.

BEFORE…..

Mounds of earth, broken bricks, pits and rubble lead the way to many destinations in the City, especially on the stretch of Jyothi Circle to Balmatta Circle/Collectors Gate; Balmatta New Road leading from Jyothi towards Falnir; Balmatta Road from Jyothi till Don Bosco Hall/Liquid Lounge; Kambala Road; Bunder road; among many others. After the work was completed by the 24X7 Jalasiri Water Project workers, along the road stretch from Froth-n-Top/Bharath Petrol Bunk to Balmatta Circle/Collectors Gate, the dug-up road was not restored back to its origin. But after Team Mangalorean had highlighted the issue in mangalorean.com, and others made it viral on social media, the agency did shabby work by restoring the dug-up area with interlocks.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

Unfortunately, the patchwork was not done up to the standard because while laying the interlocks, gaps were left, and many two-wheeler riders lost balance while riding through these gaps, and fell on the road. This is the situation daily, and two-wheeler riders are facing hardship commuting through this road stretch. Broken interlock bricks and some of which have sunk under the pressure put people’s lives in jeopardy. Motorists halt and look around for help wondering, “Can I actually ride along?” The onlookers seem to respond, “At your own risk”.

Even though the accidents have not been serious due to this shabby interlock work done by the labourers, there are chances a rider may lose balance while navigating through this interlocked road with gaps and come under a speeding city bus. Many two-wheeler riders have been injured- but there is no record of these accidents because the injured persons don’t complain nor file a case. Pinning responsibility on engineers and contractors for road accidents, it seems, is as difficult as imagining a city without potholes.

Sadly it seems like no civic agency concerned is responsible for accidents caused by the poor condition of roads. The way out could be to identify the contractors responsible for such accidents/deaths and fine/ban them from bidding for government contracts. Also, the concerned government engineer/superior should be suspended till the investigation is pending and they should be booked under sections relevant for causing such accidents due to negligence.

Team Mangalorean thanks the concerned officials, including the MCC Commissioner, MCC Mayor, and MSCL Chairman/General Managers/Engineers for rectifying the said issue by concreting the stretch of the dilapidated road before many more could get injured.

