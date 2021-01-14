Website Impact! Garbage Trucks Out- Cricketers In, at Karavali Utsav Ground
Mangaluru : Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc etc.
Just a few days ago Team Mangalorean had published an article on 7 January 2021 (Ref Not Smart! Karavali Utsav Ground Now a Dumping Yard for MSCL Construction Waste Mud ) about the ignorance and carelessness of Mangaluru smart City Ltd (MSCL) dumping construction waste/debris on a ground that is used for sports, exercise, walkin, jogging etc. Karavali Utsav Ground on Lalbagh Road, Mangaluru which got a extreme-makeover spending few lakhs during the National Games which were held at nearby Mangala Stadium on May 1-5, 2015, where many sports events were held as part of the National Games, had become a dumping yard for Mangaluru City Smart Limited (MSCL) , where it used dump the waste soil/mud from the various construction sites that have been undertaken by it, since there was no suitable place to dump the construction soil and debris- and this has been a nuisance for the citizens who have been using part of the Karavali Utsav ground for many physical benefits.
BEFORE ……….
Apart from the waste soil being dumped at one portion of the ground, a portion was also being used by Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, (the firm which collects city’s garbage) with permission given by MCC, to park their garbage trucks daily- and this has created a nuisance for the joggers and walkers due to the smell emulating from these trucks, even though they have been washed before parking at the ground. This is a total hazard when it comes to hygiene in regards to the people using the ground for daily exercises for their health benefits. Until now all the mud/soil/concrete pieces/rocks etc dug out for undertaking concreting and underground drainage works at various Smart City Development projects, including Hampankatta Junction, Car Street, Bunder etc has been brought by Mugrody Construction trucks and other construction firms undertaking MSCL works, and dumped on portion of Karavali Utsav ground.
AFTER$ WEBSITE IMPACT….
And due to this citizens who have been paying taxes to avail the sporting/exercises facilities provided by the City Corporation were facing the brunt of all the nuisance from the dumping of waste soil and also smell from the parked garbage collecting vehicles, BIG and Small. A few people were using the ground to learn driving or riding two-wheelers, who were also left in the dark. But this morning Team Mnagalorean received a phone call from one of our readers and a resident of Mangaluru who has been using the Karavali Utsav ground for his morning walk and said, “Thank you for highlighting the issue of garbage trucks being parked which emulated nasty smell, and also the waste soil being dumped on one side of the ground. Now that the garbage trucks have been removed, it is indeed a sigh of relief for many of us seniors who use this ground for exercise. Thank you Mangalorean.com for your big contribution in this regard”.
Few days ago, Narasimha Shenoy, a morning walker/jogger using the Karavali ground for exercise purposes speaking to Team Mangalorean had said, “This is ridiculous where the City is boasting about Smart Projects, and now putting its citizens in hardship. Imagine allowing smelling garbage trucks parked near a sports field, where hundreds of people are used to playing cricket, walk or jog. Where is hygiene followed by MSCL or MCC. And using a ground to store waste soil is so dumb when we call this City a Smart City?
It looks like most of the construction waste soil/rocks dumped on this ground has been removed, and only a portion of it is left to be cleared. In the meantime, this morning Team Mangalorean noticed a bunch of youngsters using the ground to play cricket, and they were all happy to play their game in the absence of the stinking garbage trucks. Suresh, a cricketer said that earlier we used to play cricket amidst the smell emulating from these garbage trucks, since we had no other option. But now these trucks are gone we feel relieved and having a good time with the game.
