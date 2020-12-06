Spread the love



















Website Impact! Good Samaritans Help Safe Driver 85-year-old ‘Auto-Raja’ Monthu Lobo in his financial crisis

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

Following the report by Team Mangalorean (Ref: Safe Driver 85-year-old ‘Auto-Raja’ Monthu Lobo Spreads Awareness on Covid-19 on His Auto-Rickshaw), many of our readers had come forward in contributing money to 85-year-old ‘Auto Raja’ Monthu Lobo, who has been driving his auto-rickshaw for the last 65 years, without any traffic violations or any accidents. Having retired from driving his auto-rickshaw on rent, at present he is owning a private auto-rickshaw, in which he helps taking the sick or pregnant women to hospitals, and also makes a little bit of income if someone calls him to hire his auto.

Monthu and his Wife (File Photo)

Even at the age of 85, Monthu is in no mood to give up, as he still continues to hit the streets every morning at 5:00 am with his humble auto-rickshaw that has never known what an accident is. Between the time when the minimum auto-rickshaw fare was four annas (25 paise) and now, Monthu Lobo, from Valencia in the City has spent 65 long years on the driver’s seat! Lobo vouches that he has never been caught for any traffic violation and that reason according to him is, he has kept himself totally away from alcohol. “I am a tea-man,” adds ‘Tea-Totaller’ Monthu jovially.

Ms Sabrina Houggard of Falnir and members of Lions Club -Mangaluru Cauvery contributed towards 2 months of restaurant food

He is one of the first few autorickshaw drivers of Mangaluru and probably the ONLY ONE who still drives one. He has been a witness to the City taking today’s shape – from the days of bullock carts to roads full of large numbers of vehicles, from buses, trucks, cars, two-wheelers etc. “Mangaluru was lined with horse and bullock carts,” he recalls. There were no vehicles in the city. “It was in 1956 that the city saw its first auto-rickshaw. For more details on his journey so far, click on this earlier article published in Mangalorean.com. (Ref: Safe Driver 85-year-old ‘Auto-Raja’ Monthu Lobo Spreads Awareness on Covid-19 on His Auto-Rickshaw)

A Beauticians & Friends Group (Ln Mercy Veena D’souza, Roopa Chitharanjan, Sonia D’lima, Muktha Mallya, Easton Rachitha, Sheryl Lona and Meena D’souza) contributed funds towards two months expenses of food and medicine

For his safe driving and service to the society he has been awarded and felicitated by many organizations, to name a few- The state-level Sarathi No. 1 Award was conferred on Monthu Lobo, then 77 years old, at the World Drivers’ Day celebrations held by the Indian Vehicle Drivers’ Trade Union ®, Bangalore on July 28, 2012, in Town Hall, Bengaluru. After that, he has received awards from Besant college, Mangaluru, and also from District Police for being a safe driver. He has been conferred with a recognition award on the occasion of the 19th National Road Safety Week by the District Admin, RTO and Police a few years ago. It should be noted that Monthu Lobo, is the founder member of the Mangalore Mahanagar Auto Rickshaw Chalakara Sangha (MMARCS). At present, he is running his auto on a private basis, and not for rent- and he has changed the colour of the auto-rickshaw. He has become a Good Samaritan, lately after switching his auto into private, transporting needy pregnant women and sick people to the hospital/clinics at no charge.

Francis Maxim Moras (Senior Traffic Warden), Roshan Sequeira, Sundeep J Veigas and Jude Fugle of Traffic Warden Organization contributed funds towards one month of restaurant food. The cash was handed over to Monthu by Mrs Wilma Tauro- Labour Officer along with Senior Labour Inspector Veerendra Kumbar among others

As the rise in Coronavirus took place in DK/Mangaluru, Monthu came up with an initiative to bring awareness on Covid-19, by displaying some messages related to Covid-19 and its prevention- and also carries a bunch of face masks, and distributes to people, if he sees them not wearing masks in public- and all the expenses for the display boards and face masks are borne by him, costing him few thousands. Even though with no proper income from auto-rickshaw rent, Monthu still helps people in need, or gives them a free ride to hospital or homes, when they call him. Apart from that, he has one burden on him, taking care of his ill wife, who has been bedridden for the last 7-8 years, with diabetes and other health-related symptoms.

Ms Roopa Chitharanjan on behalf of ‘Deena Bandhu Balaga Yekkur’ contributed towards every month grocery/food items

He is the care-taker of his wife-feeding her, providing medicine, bath, and other basic needs. He buys food for him and his wife, from Marybai’s restaurant in Valencia Cross Road, at Rs 90 for a food parcel, enough for lunch and dinner. Now that he is getting old and due to poor eye-sight, and also unable to run the auto on rent, he has landed into a deep financial situation. And therefore, he has printed an appeal letter requesting kind and generous people to help him out in his financial problems.

Pro Cyclist Donny Menezes along with his 90-year-old mother Gertie Menezes and his son Jordan contributed funds towards 1-month restaurant food

William D’souza-Owner of Globe Travels and staff contributed funds towards 2 months of restaurant food

When asked what’s his secret behind remaining a safe auto-rickshaw driver in the last 65 years at the wheels, he sincerely replied, “I very much follow the traffic rules and respect the traffic police. I am not in a hurry to reach my passengers to their destinations, taking short cuts or disobeying traffic rules, instead, I drive at ease and safely. I drive systematically and follow all the rules. I have seen many who speed up and break several traffic rules and end up in trouble. If one does things systematically, then there will be no accidents, unfortunately, that’s not seen among many of the present auto-rickshaw drivers. Also, I have never argued with any personnel of the law and order department, and I have always respected the police, and also my passengers and have been polite to everyone who sits in my auto. I gave respect and in return, I earned respect. Thank You to all my well-wishers, donors, and especially the thousands of passengers that I have reached home/work safely, and for their patronage”.

Journo Alfie D’Souza (Mangalorean.com) hands over the cheque of collected amount towards food/medicine to Monthu

After Mnagalorean.com had published his request for financial support, quite a few of our readers had whole-heartedly contributed with direct deposit into his bank account and added to that a few Good Samaritans of Mangaluru had also come forward in contributing funds to his daily and medical expenses, which Team Mangalorean greatly appreciates the kind gesture of our readers and well-wishers. A Beauticians & Friends Group (Ln Mercy Veena D’Souza, Roopa Chitharanjan, Sonia D’lima, Muktha Mallya, Easton Rachitha, Sheryl Lona and Meena D’Souza) contributed funds towards two months expenses of food and medicine. Ms Sabrina Houggard of Falnir and members of Lions Club -Mangaluru Cauvery contributed towards 2 months of restaurant food

Francis Maxim Moras (Senior Traffic Warden), Roshan Sequeira, Sundeep J Veigas and Jude Fugle of Traffic Warden Organization contributed funds towards one month of restaurant food. The cash was handed over to Monthu by Mrs Wilma Tauro- Labour Officer along with Senior Labour Inspector Veerendra Kumbar among others. Maxim Moras apart from serving as traffic warden also contributes generously to destitute and homeless, and he has earned felicitation and awards from many organizations. Ms Roopa Chitharanjan on behalf of ‘Deena Bandhu Balaga Yekkur’ contributed towards every month grocery/food items. Pro Cyclist Donny Menezes along with his 90-year-old mother Gertie Menezes and his son Jordan contributed funds towards 1-month restaurant food. A family who wanted to remain anonymous contributed towards one month of restaurant food.

Team Mangalorean once again makes a humble request with our readers to be kind-hearted and generous and help Monthu Lobo financially, and rescue him out of the financial crisis- and Thank You all in anticipation on behalf of Monthu Lobo, his ailing wife and his family.

YOU CAN CONTRIBUTE FUNDS TO MONTHU LOBO’S BANK ACCOUNT :

MONTHU LOBO, CANARA BANK VALENCIA, MANGALURU

A/C NO: 065210101034448

IFSC CODE: CNRB0000652

MICR CODE: 575015025

Bank Telephone No: 08242437088; Fax: 08242431941

