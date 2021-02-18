Website Impact! Leaking Pipe Losing Gallons of Water since 3 Months FINALLY Fixed by MCC

Spread the love



















Website Impact! Leaking Pipe Losing Gallons of Water since 3 Months FINALLY Fixed by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC)

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

As they say “Better Late Than Never”, after Team Mangalorean had published three articles on water leaking pipe where gallons of water was being lost for three months, but FINALLY the officials in the Mangaluru City Corporation, including the MCC Commissioner and Mayor woke up to fix the problem in less than 12 hours after the third report was published. Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean was determined to get this issue rectified, and we succeeded in our efforts. Thanks to the concerned officials in MCC who heard us. (Article No 1 : (Hello MCC Commissioner & Mayor! Gallons of Water Lost due to Pipe Leakage since 2 Months) Article No 2 🙁Hello MCC! Precious Water Lost Since Weeks Due To Pipe Leakage in Karangalpady) and Article No 3 : (MCC Commissioner & Mayor STILL Showing Negligence Towards Water Leakage Issue)

In spite of three articles published by Team Mangalorean in Mangalorean.com highlighting the water leakage due to a faulty underground pipe, resulting in thousands of gallons of water lost, for weeks our beloved Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar had shown TOTAL negligence towards this civic issue, but finally this time, took the necessary action in rectifying the civic issue. In my third report I had even mentioned that both the MCC Commissioner and Mayor need to see the three awareness messages on Saving water (two highlighted by the Mangaluru Police on their LED display board) and the other one by the Lions club, near KSRTC Bejai bus stand- I guess they did, and respected and followed it wisely.

I had also mentioned that earlier when Team Mangalorean used to highlight any Civic issues connected with MCC, the former MCC Commissioner or the former Mayor used to take action quickly in seeing that the problem is rectified within a day or a couple of days- but not in the case of the present concerned officials at MCC. Sorry to say that, but it is fact, especially in this case, when thousand and thousand of gallons of water is lost due to the faulty pipe, and also being the fault of MCC. And this ‘Hint’ message of Team Mangalorean might have also served the purpose, in Commissioner, Mayor and other concerned officials taking action.

BEFORE WEBSITE IMPACT…..

The Leakage could be Small in Size, but water leaking 24X7 is a Huge Waste

Yes, this water pipe leak has been losing gallons and gallons of water 24X7 for THREE MONTHS, which is something that the civic body should have taken care of long ago. But looking at the situation, it seemed like no MCC officials nor the corporator took any action to fix this problem until now after a third report published in Mangalorean.com worked wonders. While MCC claims that it has to collect payment of water bills in crores – and on the other hand MCC losing gallons of water due to faulty leakages, like this one, is something needed to be addressed- and we did and got the results. Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern with corporations/municipalities desperately trying to conserve more water while trying to decrease the amount of clean water that is being wasted through burst water pipes.

Our three reports were about the water being lost for weeks due to a pipe water leakage in front of the ‘Medicare building’ in Karangalpady, Mangaluru. How many times the corporator of this area and also Mangaluru City Corporation officials might have passed by this spot, where leaked water has been flowing along the side of the road, and collecting near St Aloysius Higher Primary School, giving a breeding place for mosquitoes and also putting pedestrians .lives in jeopardy. No wonder these officials have turned a blind eye towards the civic problem, and waiting for Team Mangalorean to highlight it again and again in Mangalorean.com, and YES, we highlighted the issue again in order to wake up the concerned sleeping officials in MCC and do the needful soon, before more gallons of water is lost- and it worked.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….

Old water infrastructure has been a problem for MCC with old metal pipes rusting, loose bolts giving way, and clean water gushing onto the street or into drains, costing a fortune in revenue. So how much water does the city actually lose because of this? A LOT! The City’s creaking water system is leaking thousands of litres every day in regions currently facing usage restrictions as reservoirs run perilously low during hot weather. Many times MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer, but don’t bother to fix leaky or faulty pipes that leak out gallons of water. If you examine some of the MCC water connection pipes you will notice some shocking results- most pipes in the distribution system in a bad condition. The pipes are either leaking and the dead ends capped with wooden/metal corks increasing the likelihood of water-borne diseases.

Leaking Water Pipe Joint Fixed …….

And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what a waste? Team Mangalorean is happy that our efforts proved results with MCC FINALLY waking up and fix this three-months-old leaking water pipe issue, on 18 February 2021, where at least now NOT A SINGLE DROP OF PRECIOUS WATER WILL BE LOST’, which was even mentioned in the awareness messages posted by City Police and Lions Club. Thank You, to all at MCC who took care of this civic issue-FINALLY?

