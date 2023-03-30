Website Impact! Leaking UGD with Stinking Water in Falnir since 15 Days STOPPED

Leaking Underground Drainage (UGD) with Filthy and Stinking Water near Indira Hospital on Falnir Road in the City for 15 Days Posing Health Hazards to the Nursing students, patients and employees of the Hospital, School children and General Public is STOPPED. Team Mangalorean wants to Thank Ms Deepthi- an executive in the MCC Health Department, who was kind enough to follow up on the issue with AEE Gerison George and Shivalingappa who was in charge of the UGD department- and due to their efforts the issue has been rectified, thereby bringing relief to the public, nursing students and residents in that area

Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the report (Leaking UGD with Stinking Water near Indira Hospital since 15 Days Posing Health Hazards published on our website, where we had highlighted the overflow of dirty UGD water oozing out for nearly 15 days, near Indira Hospital on Falnir Road, Mangaluru. All it took was a report highlighting the civic issue, and the problem which existed for 15 days, was taken care of by the MCC officials at the earliest. On behalf of the residents in that area and also the commuters who have to wade through the stinking water spilt on Falnir Road, Team Mangalorean made a kind request to do the needful and rectify the issue, to the concerned people, before people get sick from this dirty water, contaminated with filth, mosquitoes etc.

BEFORE…

It was almost 15 days since the dilapidated Underground Drainage had been overflowing with FILTHY and STINKING water, which has been posing a safety hazard to motorists and pedestrians. Is this how our elected representatives, City Officials, corporators and other concerned authorities care about the safety of motorists and commuters? This leaking UGD with water flowing all along the stretch of Falnir road from Indira Hospital, had put pedestrians in hardship. Apart from the leakage of water, it threatened the hygiene of the nursing students and also children attending Marjill School and others taking that route. This could have also contaminated drinking water which is being polluted by the overflowing sewage water. Despite the efforts and complaints made by locals, sewage water continued to overflow from the open manhole, leaving the area a TOTAL MESS! Nursing students of Indira Nursing College faced the inconvenience to board their college bus, due to the stranded stinking water, and they had raised their concern through Team Mangalorean on this issue.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

Following the report on the said issue on our website, the report link was forwarded to the concerned officials in MCC, and a couple of calls were also made. Team Mangalorean wants to Thank Ms Deepthi- an executive in the Health Department, who was kind enough to follow up on the issue with AEE Gerison George and Shivalingappa who was in-charge of the UGD department- and due to their efforts the issue has been rectified, thereby bringing relief to the public, nursing students and residents in that area.

For a City which has been selected as one of the “Smart Cities” of India, it seems like we lacked “Smart People”, right from Officials at MSCL and MCC, Engineers, Contractors, and other District authorities, who were not doing their job right, thereby putting the lives of people in danger and hardship. The water from this UGD was flowing onto the road, and the water got splashed on pedestrians. When there is so much conversation about road safety and health safety, and despite pedestrians being at the forefront of this conversation, many roads are not safe either due to overflowing drainage/UGD, construction or debris left after construction. Not “Smart” for a so-called “Smart City”? However, Team Mangalorean is happy that this issue was taken care of without further delay. Nice to note that we brought positive results at the earliest before children and people would have GOT SICK!

