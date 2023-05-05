Website Impact! Leaking Water Pipes on LHH Road Repaired by MCC within Hours

Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the report by Team Mangalorean on Thursday, 4 May in Mangalorean.com (Ref MCC Announces Water Rationing, Meanwhile Gallons of Water Lost Due to Leaky Pipes ), the concerned authorities in Mangaluru City Corporation sprung into action within a few hours to repair the leaking water pipes, thus saving gallons of water being wasted while water rationing has been enforced.

With the city facing a shortage in water storage at the Thumbe vented dam, which supplies drinking water to the city, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will resort to water rationing from 5 May 2023 Instead of daily supply, water will be supplied on alternate days from Friday as per MCC sources. Water will be supplied to Mangaluru City North on May 5. There will be no water supply to Mangaluru City North on May 6. Instead, water will be supplied to Mangaluru City South on May 6. Likewise, the supply on alternate days will continue.

BEFORE….



Due to the inflow in the Netravati has stopped, MCC had planned on water rationing starting 5 May, and had requested people to cooperate with the corporation and not waste water for washing vehicles and other purposes. Hence the decision to supply water on alternate days has been taken to supply water till May-end. Also during a meeting chaired by DK Deputy Commissioner Ravikumar on 3 May, along with concerned authorities of District Administration and MCC, he laid down certain restrictions on using water However, the DC and other concerned authorities who take the Lighthouse Hill Road daily to their offices, had turned a blind eye to the gallons of water that was leaking due to faulty pipes underground for days, near Karnad Sadashiv Rao library/St Aloysius College, LHH road, Mangaluru. The water has been flowing all along the road and the officials have neglected this issue while rationing of water will start soon.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….

Team Mangalorean had highlighted this issue in our web, on Thursday, and MCC officials took action by Friday, 5 May morning, and the leakage of water has been fixed as of now. Thanks to the officials who took quick action in rectifying the problem, thereby saving gallons of water being wasted. Even though MCC has planned on water rationing for its citizens, the officials had turned a blind eye towards the leaky and faulty water connection pipes on LHH road. While most of the City is dying of thirst due to low water supply during summer times, and here we have water being lost due to human error and negligence.

Water leaks are becoming a bigger cause for concern in the City. Old water infrastructure has been a problem for MCC with old metal pipes rusting, loose bolts giving way, and clean water gushing into the street or into drains, costing a fortune in revenue. So how much water does the city lose because of this? A LOT! The City’s creaking water system is leaking thousands of litres every day in regions currently facing usage restrictions as reservoirs run perilously low during hot weather. Many a time, MCC warns residents to limit their water usage during summer, but don’t bother to fix leaky or faulty pipes that leak out gallons of water.

If you examine some of the MCC water connection pipes you will notice some shocking results- most pipes in the distribution system are in a bad condition. The pipes are either leaking or the dead ends are capped with wooden/metal corks increasing the likelihood of water-borne diseases. Sadly, MCC does not care about citizens’ health and safety. Summers bring shortages, even for those served by the city’s plumbing. Everywhere, the steep ascent of demand has caused a run on groundwater. Well, owners drill deeper and deeper, chasing the water table downward as they all keep draining it further.

And on the other hand, we have these faulty/leaky water pipes that lose gallons of water-what waste. Team Mangalorean appreciates the quick action by MCC in fixing the leaky joint so that not a single drop of precious water is lost any more.

