Website Impact! Lightning Action by ACP the Private Parking Signs on Public Space Removed

Website Impact! Lightning Action by ACP (Traffic) Nataraj the Private Parking Signs erected by Tanishq Jewellers in front of their showroom on Balmatta Road, Mangaluru in front on Public Space Removed within an hour after the report was published in Mangalorean.com

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the report (Did TJ Buy PUBLIC Parking Space to Make Their PRIVATE Parking Space ) published in Mangalorean.com on Wednesday, 10 November, due to the lightning action by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Nataraj, the private parking signs erected by Tanishq Jewellers in front of the showroom on Balmatta Road, Mangaluru on public property were removed within half an hour after the report was published. Team Mangalorean on behalf of the motorists extends heartfelt thanks to ACP Nataraj for doing the needful so quickly. After the signs were removed, at least 5-6 cars were parked in the spot by the general public, where earlier the parking spaces were reserved for their customers by Tanishq Jewellers.

BEFORE ….

While Mangaluru City is already facing an acute shortage of parking spots, added that private business owners are making use of some of the MCC owned property as their Parking spaces, and this was one example where Team Mangalorean had highlighted this morning. If you look around the City, you will see ‘No Parking’ signs erected in front of the private firms- But do these people know that they don’t own the parking space-they only own or rent their business space- the parking place that they claim to be theirs, legally belongs to MCC. Period! Many of these buildings allow a limited number of vehicles, especially meant for their clients, while other commercial buildings don’t even have proper parking space. Even though every private/commercial building has to provide enough space for vehicle parking, unfortunately, the owners of these buildings violate the rules after obtaining the licence, some even use political influence, as per MCC officials.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….

After Team Mangalorean noticed “Parking Reserved for Tanishq Customer”, signs were posted right in front of the mega Tanishq Jewellers building located on the busy Balmatta stretch of the road from Jyothi / Dr Ambedkar Circle till Hampankatta in the City, a report was published highlighting the issue. With a bunch of businesses, including restaurants, lounges/pubs, including KMC Hospital existing on the said stretch of the road, motorists were finding a tough time to get a parking spot. And this jewellery showroom was occupying a portion of the precious public parking space as their own. After the police with direction from ACP Nataraj came to the spot and removed the private parking signs, it was a relief for a few motorists who can now use those spaces with no hassles.

General Public is now using the parking spaces, which were earlier Reserved Exclusively for Tanishq Jewellers Customers?

Even though every private/commercial building has to provide enough space for vehicle parking, unfortunately, the owners of these buildings violate the rules after obtaining the licence, some even use political influence, as per MCC officials. As private business owners block parking places once their limit is covered, the remaining customers/general public have no other option than to park their vehicles at the road sides, which either get wheel-locked by the cops- and even create traffic snarls. Today’s report was an eye-opener for other businesses who abuse parking laws, to follow rules and that Traffic police should take strict action against these violators, without any partiality. We can only think that money or political influence is playing an important role here, which is not right and good for society.

Parking Signs Removed and now stored in the Basement Parking Area

A no parking sign on the street in front of your business, unless it is your property, is ignorant. You do not own the street or have the exclusive right to park there nor do your exclusive customers. It is illegal for businesses to put a “no parking” sign out by the road, in a misguided attempt to prohibit parking. Such signs can be placed alongside the road only by the authority of the MCC or Traffic police. Essentially all other signs, placed near the road, or indeed anywhere in the public right of way, are illegal and may be removed by the concerned authorities without notice. But sadly that is not happening in Mangaluru. MCC and City traffic police have turned a blind eye to these issues, and commercial/ business owners are taking advantage of this. But they should realize that the road is public, and open to all, with some exceptions. It is a public street, and you do not have the exclusive right to parking privilege. Businesses do not own the street or have exclusive right to park there nor your exclusive customers. You could probably put a sign in your driveway, saying “No Parking” and be within your rights- but not on a public property that belongs to MCC/Citizens. Thank You!

