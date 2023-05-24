Website Impact! MCC Clears the Waste in Front of Murals on University College Wall, stored by a Homeless Man

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

Following the report (Homeless Man Creates His MUSEUM in Front of Artistic MURALS on University College Wall) published on Tuesday 23 May in Mangalorean.com, it has been noted that the garbage which has been lying in front of the University College (former Government College) Hampankatta, Mangaluru stored by a homeless Man for weeks has been CLEANED by Mangaluru City Corporation, within few hours after we had highlighted the issue. Thanks to the concerned authorities, who took the initiative in doing the needful.

BEFORE….

In Mangaluru, this clique of young and restless are claiming the streets and walls and painting the town red. Look around and you will find it everywhere. On the walls of dilapidated buildings and walls, under flyovers, colleges, and even on the walls of a College and police station. The city is lapping up street art like never before. Artists’ take on urban life, auto rides, culture and politics now adorn various spots in the city. And one such wall that got a face-lift with amazing murals is the 1350 ft long compound wall from Government Wenlock Hospital to the Clock Tower in the City. A team of 25 artists and volunteers of Aaditatva Arts-Mangaluru geared up to give a new look to this wall.



The artists gave an extreme makeover to this wall with paintings showing Kambla (Buffalo Race), the Culture and Tradition of Kudla, the City’s Coastline, Venkataramana Temple Car Festival etc, and also messages to bring awareness on keeping Mangaluru clean. These artists infused the neglected and dilapidated walls with new life. These artists worked in association with Ramakrishna Math in painting this wall to mark as part of the Swachh Mangaluru campaign.The idea behind the artwork was to preserve an art form and also create awareness among the people to preserve their surroundings and lead healthy life. The initiative was aimed at keeping the area from turning into a garbage dump.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

This was also a way for artists, who are associated with Swachh Mangaluru for several weeks, to display their art. The wall that is painted sends a message of harmony, peace and progress, which are the essence of our social lives. But unfortunately, the great work and talents put in by these artists have been blocked by unwanted garbage, including boxes, plastic bottles, cardboard, old toys etc, which is the work of one or two homeless persons, having displayed their garbage items along the stretch of the wall of University College (former Government College)- making it look like a MUSEUM?.

And this pathetic condition in front of the murals has been there for the last so many weeks, and no one from the district administration nor Mangaluru City Corporation has taken any action, thereby making a mockery of the beautiful paintings done by these artists. The waste stored by the rag-pickers in front of the wall of murals gives a bad look to the paintings, and it is nothing but total abuse. The waste is also a nuisance for pedestrians using the walkway in front of the wall. Why even build a footpath if it is encroached on by these homeless who have encroached the area?

Team Mangalorean who noticed this mess done by the homeless man highlighted it in Mangalorean.com hoping that it would awaken the concerned city authorities and see that action is taken in clearing all the mess lying in front of the paintings/murals, thereby not blocking the artistic talents displayed on the wall by these young artists. And our efforts did work, with MCC officials along with Antony Waste Handling Ltd crew doing the needful in clearing the waste. The entire stretch looks tidy and pedestrians can walk with no obstacles.

