Website Impact! Postal Service Rectifies the Safety Hazard Issue near a Post Box in City
Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report (Ref: Elderly Lady Slips into a Drainage while Trying to Drop Letter into a Post Box of IPoS ) published in Mangalorean.com a couple of days ago, the higher authorities in the Indian Postal Service, Mangaluru Division had taken quick action in rectifying a safety hazard near a POST BOX located on Kankanady Bypass Road. Team Mangalorean sincerely thanks Shriharsha N-the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division, Balmatta, Mangalurufor his quick action in doing the needful.
BEFORE …..
On 30 November 2022, an Elderly woman lost her balance and slipped into a Ditch/Drainage while trying to drop a letter into a Post Box Of the Indian Postal Service (IPoS)-in Mangaluru -The Post Box Is hung on A compound wall of an empty property belonging to the postal service, which was putting mailers lives in risk. Gone are those golden days when people would eagerly wait for a post in the mailbox. The postbox would be full of letters as people would stand in queues waiting for their turn. With the advent of the World Wide Web, messenger applications have outcast the memorable days of writing letters. Let’s face it, post offices, and, indeed, the entire postal system, are not what they used to be, say, twenty-25 years back.
AFTER THE WEBSITE IMPACT…..
In the fact, this is not the right place to have a post box with a wide drainage below it. Only a few were making use of this post box. But whatever the case, having a post box in such a manner was quite hazardous. Team Mangalorean had highlighted the safety hazard of this post box location in Mangalorean.com, and the concerned authorities reading our post took quick action and rectified the issue, by placing slabs over the drainage, so that mailers can have safe and easy access to use the post box.
Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shriharsha N-the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mangaluru Postal Division, Balmatta, Mangaluru said, “Thanks for bringing this safety issue to our concern through your web. We took quick action and the safety hazard issue has been rectified. We are sorry for the inconvenience and hardship faced by the elderly woman while posting her letters. Apart from having this post box hung at this location right on the wall of our postal service property for the use of mailers, we had the post box there to prevent encroachers and misuse of the empty land. As of now, there are no plans of constructing a post office on that property. Anyways, thanks to Mangalorean.com for the alert, and we apologize to the citizens for any inconvenience caused”.
