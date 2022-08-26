WEBSITE IMPACT! Potholes near Bendoorwell & Bikarnakatte Filled by MCC & NHAI

WEBSITE IMPACT! Potholes near Bendoorwell & Bikarnakatte Filled by Mangaluru City Corpoartion & National Highway authority of India (NHAI)

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the articles in Mangalorean.com pertaining to numerous crater size POTHOLES near Bendoorwell opposite Radha Medicals and at Bikarnakatte (where a 20-year-old engineering student Athish dies avoiding the pothole)

– the concerned officials from Mangaluru City Corporation and NHAI have taken action by filling the potholes. There were a bunch of potholes near Bendoorwell and Bikarnakatte, which were posing danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, where many have fallen off their two wheelers, few losing their lives and others getting severely injured. After publication of our reports highlighting the danger posed by these potholes,Team Mangalorean had made repeated requests to MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar via whatsapp, and finally he has done the needful, for which we are grateful.

POTHOLES BEFORE WEBSITE IMPACT NEAR BENDOORWELL….

And thanks also to NHAI officials for taking quick action after the potholes near Bikarnakatte that had reappeared and highlighted in our report, have been fixed within a day after our publication. The said pothole had resulted in the death of an engineering student on 5 August, and there had been complaints posted on social media, blaming NHAI for their negligence.

Driving/Riding on Mangalore streets, and for that matter, even on the outskirts of the City, is like an obstacle course, with a bunch of crater-sized potholes at every nook and corner. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangaloreans face every day. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to have these problems every year. It’s an obvious pattern and I wonder why nobody is looking into this. MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes.

AFTER WEB IMPACT NEAR BENDOORWELL……

The City streets are decorated with potholes, and I bet between each kilometre there are chances that you’ll come across potholes. Mangaluru roads have started resembling the craters on the moon. And the worst part is that every year huge potholes appear in the same location, and no one has taken an initiative in concreting the area, while a little further from that spot has been concretized. Bah humbug!

POTHOLES BEFORE WEB IMPACT NEAR BIKARNAKATTE …

Heavy rains, heavy traffic and alternating periods of warm and cold have scarred local streets and the potholes pop up — and this has formed a worst-case scenario for repair crews who are struggling to find and fix all the emerging potholes. But are they doing the job right? I don’t think so. Throwing some loose stuff in a hole and just hoping the traffic driving over it will fix it, will not serve the purpose. The evidence now says otherwise. I think the only way to solve the current pothole mess is to lay a two-layered concrete road with a seal coat but the problem is, our authorities I bet are busy playing blame games.

AFTER WEB IMPACT NEAR BIKKARNAKATTA ..

And these potholes are dangerous to lives, especially for two-wheeler riders, who could get seriously injured or lose lives. But does anyone in the district administration, MCC or NHAI care about the safety and lives of the motorists?Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system. The city crews should take quick action to fix the potholes before they get deeper and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage.

