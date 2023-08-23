Website Impact! Potholes near Bikarnakatte Which Caused the Death of a Youth Repaired

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

Following the report published in Mangalorean.com,( Potholes that Killed a 19-year-old Youth Riding a Bike near Bikarnakatte Still Not Filled) got a positive response quickly with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) filling the potholes on the stretch of Bikarnakatte- Nanthoor road, near Infant Jesus Shrine, In a tragic incident, a 19-year-old youth died on the spot after he lost control of his motorbike when it fell in a pothole and crashed into a parked Omni Car, near Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte here on July 30 night. The deceased youth was Ankith (19) from Kodikal, Mangaluru, and a student of St Aloysius College, Mangaluru. Even after the accident, the potholes were not filled for nearly 20 days, until Team Mangalorean highlighted the issue in Mangalorean.com last Saturday. This shows clearly that none of these authorities care for the lives of the motorists or pedestrians,

19-year-old ANKITH

According to the police, on July 30 at around 10 pm, Ankit dropped his friend Aryan at his house in Kulshekar and was returning to Kodikal. When Ankit reached near Jayashree Gate, he lost control of his motorbike which went over a pothole and hit an Omni car parked in front of the Nursery at Bikarnakatte. Due to the impact, Ankit was thrown to the ground and died on the spot. His friends who were on another motorbike rushed Ankith to the hospital but the doctors declared him dead. A case was registered in the Mangaluru East Traffic Police Station.

POTHOLE BEFORE THE ACCIDENT….

No doubt that the potholes in the City are dangerous to lives, especially for two-wheeler riders, who could get seriously injured or lose their lives. On 18 July a 69-year-old Titus Serrao riding a scooter lost his life after he tried to avoid a pothole on the Panambur-Baikampady NH 66, where a passing lorry struck and killed him. And despite motorists losing their lives or severely injuring themselves travelling on these pathetic potholed-filled roads, none of the concerned authorities either from NHAI, DK District Administration or Mangaluru City Corporation are taking any serious thoughts in repairing these treacherous potholes.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….

A few metres from the place where Ankith died due to potholes, on 7 August 2022, a young scooter rider, in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road, rammed his two-wheeler into a road divider and died – the incident took place near Kandettu Cross, Bikarnakatte on NH 73. Athish (20), a resident of Konchady, and an engineering student of St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, lost his life after he hit a pole on the divider after trying to avoid the pothole. And the worst part is that even if the workers fix the potholes, they do shabby work to fool the public. Filling the potholes with jelly stones or some loose stuff will not serve the purpose for a long time. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to see potholes over and over again.

On Tuesday, 22 August night, the labourers filled the potholes, thereby preventing more accidents from taking place, especially those involving two-wheeler riders. When such fateful accidents take place, the authorities have silly reasons to cover up their negligence. But when the rain stops, they claim that they are facing a shortage of tar. The poor condition of the roads is directly responsible for a few accidents daily. We have enough technical knowledge to understand that, if work is undertaken properly, the roads will last longer. It is time that people raise their voices and take these officials into account for their negligence in putting peoples’ lives in jeopardy.

The city crews or NHAI should take quick action to fix the potholes before they get deeper and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. Without any delay, MCC should undertake a major exercise to refurbish City’s potholes. Let us not lose one or many more lives due to these killer potholes. Period

ALSO READ WEBSITE IMPACT RELATED ARTICLES:

Like this: Like Loading...