Website Impact! Quick Action Taken in Filling the POTHOLES near Nanthoor Bus Stop
Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.
Following the report (Potholes that Killed a 19-year-old Youth Riding a Bike near Bikarnakatte Still Not Filled published in Mangalorean.com, on Saturday,got a positive response quickly with the authorities either from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) filling the pothole, late at night on Saturday. As they say “Better Something Than Nothing”, the crater size pothole has been covered with concrete stuff in a shabby manner, but much safer than it was before. Thanks to the concerned authorities who took quick action, before someone could get hurt or die, especially two-wheeler riders.
BEFORE …….
Even though the potholes that resurfaced near Nanthoor Junction going towards Bikarnakatte/Kulshekar were repaired/filled recently, no one bothered to fill the dangerous potholes that have appeared in front of the Bus Shelter, (from Nanthoor to Kadri) which posed danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. If the concerned authorities were kind enough to rectify the pothole issue near Nanthoor Junction, why did they ignore the potholes in front of the Nanthoor bus shelter? Bah, humbug!
And in order to highlight this issue, Team Mangalorean published a report on Saturday morning incorporating all the treacherous potholes in that report, and by Saturday midnight Team Mangalorean noticed labourers in the pouring rain, filling the potholes with concrete/Cement. Even though they did a shabby job, the potholed area looks much better than it was last Friday. I only hope the concrete/cement lasts at least for a few days.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT …..
Mangaluru streets are like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangalureans face every day. Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system.
Now that the city crews have taken quick action to fix the potholes, they are not doing the job right. Two-wheelers are skidding on both these messy pothole junctions,(Nanthoor and Bendoorwell locations). Is this how our smart engineers and smart officials in Corporation attend to civic issues, and make it more problematic? This smart city puts people’s lives in danger. Anyways, till they redo the fixing of potholes the right way, until then, bear with the potholes or curse someone at the MCC— and still keep driving and riding safely.
