Website Impact! Remaining Portion of Pothole Ridden Bendoorwell Junction Road Repaired
Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.
Following the report ( Potholes that Killed a 19-year-old Youth Riding a Bike near Bikarnakatte Still Not Filled published in Mangalorean.com, on Saturday,got a positive response quickly with Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) filling the remaining portion of the pothole-ridden Bendoorwell Junction repaired. Even though due to this road repair there is a traffic jam between Karavali Junction and Benoorwell Junction, however, the filling of these treacherous potholes was the need of the hour.
BEFORE …….
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT …..
Now the entire stretch of potholes filled Bendoorwell junction is repaired, after the labourers had only completed the left side of the road two days ago- and Team Mangalorean had highlighted the unscientific planning. Thanks to the concerned authorities for taking action, and concreting the dilapidated and potholed ridden Bendoorwell junction road.
Mangaluru streets are like an obstacle course. Drivers keep swerving and manoeuvring to make sure they miss every pothole. These potholes have also worsened the chronic traffic jams which Mangalureans face every day.
Potholes aren’t just a nuisance for drivers; they also constitute dangerous safety hazards that can produce substantial damage to vehicles, force drivers to veer suddenly in traffic, or even cause the driver to lose control of a vehicle after contact. The gaping streets can also damage a car’s alignment and suspension system. At least for now the motorists can have a smooth ride on this Bendoorwell Junction stretch of road, till the surface gets worn out when it rains heavily. Oh well-that’s our Smart City?
