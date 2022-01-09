Website Impact! SHABBY Portion of Dug Up Road Near St Theresa’s School NOW CONCRETED
Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report (Ref: Portion Of Dug Up Road Near St Theresa’s School Left Not Concreted Is A SAFETY HAZARD! ) on 4 January 2022, and another report ( Ref : Laying Some Red Mud to Cover the Gravel is just an Eyewash to Fool the Public ) on 6 January, due to the quick action of Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and his concerned officials has resulted in concreting the unsafe portion of the road, which was creating hardship and inconveniences to the motorists, school children and their parents. Thanks to the MCC Commissioner and his officials for taking action and doing the needful.
BEFORE WEBSITE IMPACT….
In the beginning, on 27 November 2021 Team Mangalorean had published an article in Mangalorean.com (Ref : Slow Pace of UGD Work Since a MONTH has Put Motorists & Students in Hardship near STS ) highlighting the slow pace of drainage work in front of St Theresa’s School, Bendore, Mangaluru which had put the motorists, students and their parents in hardship. Following our report the work was expedited at a faster pace, and the work was completed. However, the workers left the area in a shabby and unsafe condition , by not concreting the dug up area, which has now become a safety hazard for the children going to school, and motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….
The dug area was left behind with jelly/gravel and dust, and two-wheeler riders have been falling off their vehicles after skidding on the loose gravel. Even children were seen falling and getting hurt with minor injuries by walking on this gravel. There were also other safety hazards like electric and cable wires, which pose danger to the school going children, and also the public. Through our report we wanted to bring to the notice the concerned officials to take immediate action and see that the dug up portion of the road in front of St Theresa’s School is concreted, and also the loose electric wires/cables are rectified, before few more persons , including the children fall or get electrocuted.
In response to the said report, the officials with their workers had put some red mud to cover the gravel area, which seems like an eye wash to fool the public- and the red mud was even more slippery than the gravel, and a couple of people had slipped and fell. To highlight that issue Team Mangalorean published yet another report on 6 January (Refer the link of the report above) . In response to that MCC Commissioner took action, and on Saturday, 8 January directed his officials to do the needful, and the unsafe gravel area is concreted, and now the area is a safe zone for the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders and pedestrians.
