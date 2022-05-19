WEBSITE IMPACT! Slushy Road Near Jyothi Circle Causing Hardship to Commuters Rectified
Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report by Team Mangalorean (Ref: Shabby & Dug Up Road near Jyothi Circle by Jalasiri Project Workers Puts Commuters in Hardship & Risk) on 16 May 2022, about the pathetic condition of the stretch of road near Jyothi/Dr Ambedkar Circle/front of Government Women’s Junior College, which was causing inconveniences and hardships to commuters, due to slush and wet red mud, has now been covered with concrete sand and jelly stones, which is much better than it was two days ago.
BEFORE…
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….
Team Mangalorean wants to sincerely thank Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar and the concerned officials who have taken the action and are doing the needful for the safety of the commuters and motorists. Mangalorean.com had highlighted this civic issue for the kind consideration of the DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty to take necessary steps immediately so that no commuters are faced hardship and get injured due to the shabby dug up, messy and slushy stretch of road in front of Government women’s College/Dr Ambedkar/Jyothi Circle, where a large crowd of commuters gather to board the buses to travel home or for other engagements.
Our sincere thanks to ACP Nataraj who arrived at the spot after Team Mangalorean made a call, and he was helpful along with his police personnel in managing the rush hour traffic, while the workers were fixing the pathetic area. The road was earlier dug up for laying gas pipelines and recently for water pipelines, and now it was in a shambles as the work of the Jalasiri water project was in progress but at a slow pace, thereby putting motorists and commuters in inconvenience. Many commuters waiting for their buses had put forth their woes to Team Mangalorean about the pathetic condition of the road, making them take risk of slipping on the slush while going to board their buses.
Anyways Team Mangalorean is happy that yet another website impact has brought relief to the people of Mangaluru and beyond. Thanks once again to those responsible for fixing the CIVIC ISSUE.
Click Here To View More Photos
