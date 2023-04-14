Website Impact So Quick, Garbage inside Nehru Maidan CLEANED Within Few Hours

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

Following the report (Ref: Nehru Maidan becoming a Haven for Drunkards, Homeless and Garbage ) published in Mangalorean.com on Thursday,13 April, it has been noted that the garbage which has been lying at a corner of Nehru Maidan has been CLEANED within a few hours after we had highlighted the issue. Thanks to the concerned authorities, especially Prakash Kurup- the In-Charge at Antony Waste Handling Cell who had taken the initiative in doing the needful. If Jawaharlal Nehru was alive today, he would have been happy to see the change of CLEANLINESS.

It is often said, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness.” And of all the attributes we may ascribe to God, cleanliness must be one of them. Aside from its religious or theological aspect, cleanliness fosters good health and reduces the chances of infections and disease. Cleanliness is pleasing to the eye and all other senses. Cleanliness is beauty. Cleanliness is vital to the quality of our lives. Cleanliness is a pleasure. If we accept that “cleanliness is next to Godliness” it follows that those who are most faithful would strive to be clean in their person (if not in their thoughts), their home, their neighborhood, and from there, out into the larger world.

BEFORE…..

And here in Mangaluru, which was once rated as one of the Cleanest City in the nation, is turning into a City filled with garbage at every nook and corner, and among them was the NEHRU MAIDAN where a portion of the land was seen piled up with garbage, and even though the top figures of the City, right from the Deputy Commissioner, Police Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, IGP Western range, among others pass daily by Nehru Maidan, had turned a blind eye to the pathetic condition of the Maidan. But Team Mangalorean is happy to note that after this issue was highlighted on our web, action was taken, with garbage cleaned, homeless and drunkards warned not to dirty the area and not to wander/sit/sleep in the area day and night.

The Nehru Maidan is a place where youth and old use the maidan to play cricket, and also others use it for their morning and evening walks, and a few of them use the exercise equipment to burn calories, unfortunately, a portion of the Maidan was littered with garbage consisting of food wrappers, empty liquor sachets/bottles, gutka wrappers etc, which had created a bad impression of the Maidan named after our Nation’s First Prime Minister. What a shame to our Smart City, when many organizations, educational institutions and others are working hard to keep Mangaluru Clean and Green.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

This pile of garbage was mainly of the homeless and drunkards who spend their day and night at the Maidan. Even though the Maidan is fenced all around, but with a gate remaining open is where all these homeless/drunkards enter, and create a mess. And it is unfortunate to see people doing their exercise and walking close to the pile of garbage, which could spread diseases, like Dengue and Malaria. Having filthy and verminous premises will be infested with pests such as rats, mice, fleas or houseflies- and of course, Mosquitoes, and was a safety hazard for those making use of Nehru Maidan. And with these homeless and drunkards using the area to urinate, you could not bear the stink emanating.

Regarding this issue, there was a need to raise our voices against it, only then can a slow but sure change be brought about. And after Team Mangalorean highlighted the issue, a change was seen, and as of now the area is clean, and homeless/drunkards are behaving themselves. It is time that people start adding their bit and contributing to PM Modi’s Clean India Campaign. Everyone must keep our City clean. Team Mangalorean once again is grateful to the concerned authorities for doing the needful quickly in cleaning the garbage and also warning or driving away these homeless and drunkards who mess up the area inside Nehru Maidan. Let us all join in the Fight to keep Nehru Maidan clean, as a respect to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the First Prime Minister of India! .

