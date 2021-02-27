Website Impact! Sunken Manhole on Milagres Cross Road Fixed within Few Hours
Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc etc.
Following a report (Sunken Manhole on Milagres Cross Road Pose Danger to Motorists, Especially 2-Wheelers Riders ) published in Mangalorean.com on Friday 26 February, the sunken manhole on Milagres Cross Road which was posing danger for motorists was fixed within a few hours after the report was published by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL), with the help of labourers of Mugrody Construction, Mangaluru. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, a supervisor of Mugrody Construction said, “We got a call from an engineer of MSCL about this sunken manhole, and we quickly rushed to the spot to fix it. Since we had a ready made concrete Manhole lid, the job was done in no time. There are many such sunken manholes in many parts of the City,and they will be fixed soon once MSCL work starts again. We do have a few more ready made such manhole lids, which helps in replacing sunken manholes quickly”.
BEFORE ……….
Now that this sunken manhole on Milagres Cross road is fixed, MSCL should see that other such bad manholes are taken care of soon before any accidents take place. The city roads at various places are full of these cavernous holes caused by manholes being several inches or more below the road. The main reason is the overlaying of the new black top without placing an extension or raising the crown and lid to the new street level. This happens due to poor planning of the city when overlaying new streets. And the concerned officials turn a blind eye to such manholes that pose danger to motorists. These repeatedly caved in manholes leave craters on the surface, creating endless hassle for road users and residents alike. Many times our lovely authorities look for just temporary fixes rather than finding permanent solutions.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…..
If Mangaluru City Corporation or MSCL would plan better when resurfacing our roads, maybe they could avoid these occurrences- but that’s not happening at all. Having sinking manholes right in the middle of the roads is kind of hazardous for motorists. Some of the manholes constructed a few years back are sinking than those which have been there during British time- so it’s poor planning and poor workmanship of the present contractors and labourers-the older ones have put the new kid on the block to shame. The problem is that the motorists/riders don’t complain, so our MCC/MSCL honchos are least bothered about it. Some say the manholes get caved in when heavy vehicles pass on them, others say the foundation for manhole lids are weak as the cement mixture used is not according to the standard measure- so the edges break when heavy vehicles pass on them.
In some areas, the entire structure, including the lid have sunk a few inches below the surface leaving a huge gaping hole on the road. Not a pretty sight; pretty alarming, indeed. Although a few of these dilapidated manholes have been repaired, some in the process, but you can’t be sure that the problems there have been fully addressed. For, there are manholes that have caved in multiple times. Also, you fix a problem at one place and it erupts at another point. Sounds familiar, did you say? Isn’t it typical of how the government and local departments work here? But come on, it’s public hard earned money that is involved. You have a right to seek accountability. Anyways, thanks to MSCL for following up on our report, and doing the needful quickly.
