Website Impact! The Killer Pothole that Killed a Young Engineering Student is Filled by NHAI or MCC

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight civic issues and within a few hours or few days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace etc.

Following the report (Ref: The Pothole that Killed a Youth in Aug 2022 has Reappeared again in Jul 2023 to Kill Many More) published in Mangalorean.com, has got a positive response quickly with the authorities either from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) filling the pothole. As they say “Better Something Than Nothing”, the crater size pothole has been covered with concrete stuff in a shabby manner, but much safer than it was before. Thanks to the concerned authorities who took quick action, before someone could get hurt or die, especially two-wheeler riders.

ATHISH- a 20-year-old Engineering Student who lost his life due to a pothole

Despite motorists losing their lives or severely injuring themselves travelling on these pathetic potholed-filled roads, none of the concerned authorities either from NHAI, DK District Administration or Mangaluru City Corporation are taking any serious thoughts in repairing these treacherous potholes. Recalling the accident which took place on 7 August 2022, where a young scooter rider, in an attempt to avoid a pothole on the road, rammed his two-wheeler into a road divider and died – the incident took place near Kandettu Cross, Bikarnakatte on NH 73 around 6.45 am. Athish (20), a resident of Konchady, and an engineering student of St Joseph’s Engineering College, Vamanjoor, lost his life after he hit a pole on the divider. after trying to avoid the pothole.

POTHOLE WHICH HAD REAPPEARED A FEW DAYS AGO…..

While Athish was heading home, he didn’t notice the pothole that was before the divider due to rainwater and trying to avoid it, he lost control and hit the divider. His head hit against the iron reflector pole that is installed between the divider, and the seriously injured Aathish was rushed to a hospital but he succumbed on the way. Riding on the pothole-ridden City streets and NHs is quite dangerous. But does anyone in the district administration, MCC or NHAI care about the safety and lives of the motorists?

And a year later, in July 2023 the pothole reappeared at the same spot, and a few days ago it was filled with loose concrete stuff, but lasted only for a day or two- and once again the killer pothole was back again to injure or kill many more two-wheeler riders. Filling the potholes with jelly stones or some loose stuff will not serve the purpose for a long time. As long as cheap quality tar is being used and layered too thinly, we will continue to see potholes over and over again.

AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT…

When fateful accidents take place due to potholes, the authorities have their silly reasons to cover up their negligence. But when the rain stops, they claim that they are facing a shortage of tar. The poor condition of the roads is directly responsible for a few accidents daily. We have enough technical knowledge to understand that, if work is undertaken properly, the roads will last longer. It is time that people raise their voices and take these officials into account for their negligence in putting people’s lives in jeopardy.

Looking at the pothole which was in such a dangerous condition, Team Mangalorean highlighted it on our website, so that the city crews or NHAI could take quick action to fix the pothole before it gets deeper and worse — thereby avoiding severe driving hazards and vehicle damage. Surprisingly without any delay, the concerned authorities have done the needful in rectifying the dangerous situation. Sincere thanks from Team Mangalorean to the deserving officials.

