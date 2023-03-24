WEBSITE IMPACT! The Largest & Longest Pile of GARBAGE on Gorigudda Road CLEANED. The pile of Garbage which was left untouched for nearly 10 days on Gorigudda Road near Valencia Church/Cemetery was Cleaned within a couple of hours after it was highlighted in Mangalorean.com- All it took was One Report and the Problem was solved!

Mangaluru: Talk about the magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com is getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or a couple of days the concerned authorities, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic problems through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the report (Ref: ‘Longest & Largest Garbage Dump Area Award’ goes to VALENCIA WARD on Gorigudda Road ) published on our website, this morning, 24 March 2023, where we highlighted how our Smart City Mangaluru and MCC officials are handling their job, not to the expectation of the general public. Even though this spot is always seen littered with waste all year long, with the ongoing strike of the Pourakarmikas reaching the 11th day, the heap of garbage had increased, with residents and businesses dumping the waste in this area. With door-door collection not being taken up, residents have been dumping their waste at this spot, and it was a mess and stinking of rotten garbage.

BEFORE…..

Even though the government and organizations are raising awareness on keeping the City clean, there are way too many people who are still abusing the Swachh Campaign and littering the City at every nook and corner- and nothing has been done by the MCC or law enforcement officials in stopping such illegal acts. City officials are neglecting and turning a blind eye to such a disgusting, filthy, stinky and ugliest situation that makes a mockery of “Swachh Mangaluru”, and brings a bad name to the so-called ‘Smart City’?

The area near Gorigudda Catholic Cemetery was ridden with all kinds of waste, like- construction debris, kitchen waste, medical waste, empty liquor bottles, rotten fruits and veggies, and whatnot- you could notice all kinds of thrash lining the sides of the street- and stray dogs ripping open trash bags and feasting on the leftover food waste. You could even see men urinating along the stretch of this street. This spot even has signs posted on the wall asking people not to dispose of garbage, but people still litter. Dumping waste, urinating etc near the Valencia Cemetery, is this the respect people are paying for the deceased- too sad. Sometimes people attending the funeral rites can’t bear the stink and have to wade through the scattered waste. Even dead animals, including rats and chicken and other meat waste, are also dumped at this spot, making the area much worse, with the foul smell-total unhygienic.

AFTER THE WEBSITE IMPACT.

Team Mangalorean is happy that the concerned authorities took quick action in clearing the huge pile of garbage, within a few hours after we had highlighted the issue on our website. Call it a lightning Web Impact! Our sincere thanks to Prakash Kurup, the in-charge of Antony Waste Handling Cell for his quick action, and for arranging for the workers in cleaning up the messy area. The pictures in this report will show the results, how tidy the area is now.

Finally, after quite a few days, the garbage menace on this street which was haunting the walkers, joggers and pedestrians who walk by is cleaned – thus making a good impact towards our efforts in making Mangaluru Swachh. As we echo the guiding thought ‘Swachha Mangaluru Kanasu Alla, Neevu Manassu Madabekashte’ (Clean Mangaluru is Not a Dream, You just have to make up your mind), hoping some positive results will emerge soon in stopping the IGNORANT from dumping waste near the cemetery on Gorigudda Road in the coming days.

