WEBSITE IMPACT! Unscientific Parking Spaces on LHH Road to be Removed Soon

Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.

Following the report (Ref: Unscientific Parking Spaces on LHH Road Not a SMART IDEA by SMART CITY Officials! ) published in Mangalorean.com , the concerned officials of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd have decided to remove the unscientific parking spaces, and have come up with a better parking facility, and the details of that plan will be updated soon when we get it. After the report was highlighted in our web, many of our ardent readers had forwarded the report links to the MSCL officials and also to the Commissioner and Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation, which received a positive action.



One reader praising the efforts put in by Team Mangalorean in highlighting civic issues commented saying, “This is why I love Mangalorean.com web for the news which are non-bias.Your web is totally different from other news on web in Mangalore’s history. So much social awareness which inspires others to follow your footsteps. Thanks for the various reports on civic issues and also to keep Mangaluru clean through many of your news. Keep doing it and we are with you”. Thanks dear reader for your kind words of wisdom.

Providing such unscientific parking spaces for four-wheelers of this LHH Road is nothing but a DUMB idea. Every educated person and person with common sense, whom Team Mangalorean interacted, they all said that the parking slots done here are nothing but senseless and abolutely a dumb idea, by those officials who are behind the plan. Did the SMART Engineers and Officials of SMART CITY think that Four-wheelers getting parked in these spaces with their bumper extending onto the road would create problems for the traffic moving on this road during rush hours. Also how would the parked vehicles move out when there is heavy traffic? Did any of the MSCL officials think of all these cons while planning these unscientific parking spaces. Apart from this project of road widening , if you look around the City, the majority of the recently widened roads have become ample parking spaces for vehicles rather than benefiting the smooth flow of traffic.



Yet another reader of our web, Praveen Chandra Shetty, a Social Worker and a Vehicle Insurance Claims Surveyor followed up with the our report on this issue with Er Arun Prabha-the General Manager (Technical) of MSCL, and he succeeded in getting in getting the good news from Er Arun that the unscientific parking slots would be removed soon, and that better parking facilities with better plan will be implemented soon. I am sure many of us have faced similar delays on busy streets purely because of vehicles parked at odd spots in already narrow lanes. It won’t be surprising to see such sights in areas with shopping malls, markets and commercial centers. Roadside parking is a necessity in any city’s traffic ecosystem. Unfortunately, it is so underrated when compared to bigger problems that it gets sidelined. Given the high percentage of four-wheelers among the total vehicular population in Mangaluru, apart from two-wheelers it becomes paramount to be able to manage the availability and proper utilization of parking spaces on the main arterial roads of the city.

The growing City of Mangaluru has the unfortunate distinction of having one of the highest vehicles per capita in the state. To put it in layman’s terms, there are more vehicles per every 1,000 people compared to many of its peers. Adding to the total numbers a very high percentage of almost 20% of traffic consists of four-wheelers which demands a much larger space for parking these long vehicles. Management of parking space hence is a crucial element in solving traffic problems.

Curbside parking can be streamlined by bringing in simple changes in the way we look at parking overall. Earmarking specific sections of a busy road to be open for parking will bring in a much needed structure to the parking availability, but surely not on this LHH road.. Making a single side of the road open for parking and alternating the two sides every few meters can split the congestion evenly. This is not a popular solution for a congested City like Mangaluru. However this would not yield benefits in small stretches in certain streets in Mangaluru. On such roads having a clear demarcation on one side open for parking is a welcome respite.

While we try to address the parking problems of the city, it is important to note that at the crux of this problem is the paradox of balancing the means and the ends of achieving a systematic, well-enforced roadside parking. The ultimate objective is not to smoothen the parking experience to encourage people to bring out their cars and vehicles more often, but to achieve convenience for those opting to bring their vehicles, and to remove the bottlenecks being caused due to haphazard parking. Solutions for the parking issues should be designed keeping the end results in mind. Making the traffic and parking experience smoother should be the agenda.

Ultimately a well-managed parking space scenario in the city will not just provide a comfortable option for drivers to make a swift parking and save time, it will also lead to a clear enlistment of available parking spots and more informed rider decisions to choose the appropriate mode of transport. Given the call for removing parking spaces altogether from some of the busy roads in the city, a better parking environment will enforce discipline and informed commuting decisions on a daily basis. Let’s hope parking space management is given its due importance in the long battle for improved and safe mobility in Mangaluru! .So until the new parking system is implemented on LHH road, drive or ride safely on LHH Road and don’t bump into these unscientific parking barriers.

