Website Impact! Used Condoms Disappeared-Men’s Toilet Looks Clean-Wow a Christmas Miracle? The Men’s Toilet inside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Campus which was filthy and used condoms were seen behind the toilet a DAY ago, has got a Extreme-Makeover!
Mangaluru: Talk about magic that issues highlighted in Mangalorean.com are getting rectified in no time- so, once again Mangalorean.com has proved one more positive result after highlighting another civic issue -Talk about the power of media, especially Electronic media where we highlight the civic issues and within few hours or couple of days the concerned authorities who can’t bear the criticism about their negligence, quickly get into action and rectify the civic issues. In the past Mangalorean.com has highlighted various civic issues through our website, and there has been a tremendous effect with most of the problems being fixed in no time, from rectifying dilapidated roads, open drainage, non-friendly footpaths, dog menace, neglected garbage, illegal hoardings, potholes, dying trees etc.
Following the report (Ref: Used Condoms Lying Behind the Stinking/Dirty Men’s Toilet at DC Office Campus Paint a Sorry Picture )published in Mnagalorean.com on Friday, 17 December 2021, due to the lightning action by Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, the men’s toilet was cleaned within a couple of hours after the news was published, and even the used condoms been removed. The area looks 98% cleaner than it was a day ago! Thanks to the MCC Commissioner and his officials for taking action and doing the needful.
BEFORE WE HIGHLIGHTED THE ISSUE….
After the commissioner sent me a few photos of the cleaned toilet, I quickly rushed to the spot and was happy to see the toilet looked cleaner, with stains removed, garbage removed, condoms removed, floor moped well etc. On Friday, this toilet was stinking and there were dirty stains all over-even though a sign is posted on the wall “Swachha Kapadi” in Kannada, which means “Maintain Cleanliness”, but looking at the toilet, the sign was nothing but a joke.
AFTER WEBSITE IMPACT….
At a time when our Country, State, District, including Mangaluru is laying emphasis on Swachh Bharath/Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan, a majority of government offices/buildings in the City reveals an unhygienic picture- and one such government campus/premises was the Deputy Commissioner’s office campus, located near State Bank area. No doubt the DC campus gets a large number of visitors every day but the men’s toilet here remains in a deplorable state. The urinals have turned into spittoons, including the sink, in the absence of regular cleaning. A sign on the wall above the sink says “Swachha Kapadi” meaning to say “Maintain Cleanliness”, but the area remained untidy and dirty.
It looked like the toilet had not been cleaned for a long time. This non-cleanliness toilet had marred the overall aesthetics of Kudla. The urinals were in neglect with apathy of authorities. These dirty urinals had been a breeding ground for bacteria which can cause infections. As per medical experts, toilets should be kept clean and dry as much as possible. The toilet seats also harbor germs and should be wiped before every use in order to prevent any chance of diseases. Team Mangalorean is happy to note that MCC Commissioner and the concerned officials reacted quickly after our web highlighted the issue, and we only hope that this men’s toilet is maintained and kept clean in the future days.
