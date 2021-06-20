Spread the love



















Wedding in family brings Yadav clan together

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh): A wedding in the family has provided the much-needed opportunity to the Yadav clan to come together, despite their differences.

Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, SP president Akhilesh Yadav and estranged SP leader Shivpal Yadav have reached Sefai in Etawah, along with their families, to attend the marriage of Deepali Yadav, sister of former MP Tej Pratap Yadav. Tej Pratap is son of Ranvir Singh Yadav, nephew of Mulayam.

Deepali, grand-niece of Mulayam Singh Yadav, will tie the knot with Ashwani Yadav, an associate professor at Central University in Chandigarh and a native of Firozabad.

According to family sources, only the family members will attend the event owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family, including his two sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav and his daughter Misa Bharti, are also likely to join the function.

Former MP Tej Pratap’s wife is Lalu’s daughter, Raj Laxmi.

A family lunch is being organised on Sunday.

