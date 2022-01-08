Weekend Curfew Begins in Udupi District – Bus Services Unaffected

Udupi: The weekend curfew began in the district starting from 10 pm on Friday, January 7 to control the surge in the number of fresh coronavirus cases due to its Omicron variant.

Only a few of the city service buses were on the road. Buses continued to ply between essential services shops and Streetside vendors were carrying out their business normally. The police were seen strictly checking all vehicles at entry points to the city.

The movement of people will remain restricted during the weekend curfew and only people who are associated and covered under the exempted categories will be allowed to move during this period.

Judges, judicial officers, court staff and lawyers will also be allowed to travel on producing valid identity cards, service ID cards, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

Additionally, police personnel are patrolling the streets in some parts of the city to enforce the curfew.

The police have warned of strict action against curfew violators and vowed to seize their vehicles.