Weekend Curfew Impact! Cops Collect Rs 2.54 Lakh from Fines, while Covid Cases Rose to 792?

Weekend Curfew Impact! Cops Collect Rs 2,54,550 from Fines (642 IMV and 177 Masks Violations), while Covid-19 Cases Rose to 792 on Saturday, 15 January?

Mangaluru: Once again the ‘Namesake’ Weekend Curfew continued on Friday 14 January night and will end on Monday 17 January morning, with no positive results in covid-19 cases decreasing, instead the Cases will increase-like on Saturday Dakshina Kannada saw 792 positive Covid cases. Seems like this Weekend Curfew is nothing but a joke, an unscientific method that will not prevent the spread of the Virus. What kind of Curfew is this, where we are seeing buses, auto-rickshaws and other vehicles, and also apart from shops selling essentials, there are shops open selling non-essentials, even paan/Gutka petty shops?

People made a beeline in the late evening hours till night on Friday at supermarkets, medical shops, fruit and vegetable shops, milk booths etc. Hurried efforts to stock essentials saw quite a few traffic jams and long queues in the city. Fish markets were open this morning, including meat shops. Nandini booth parlours which are allowed to open, and only permitted to sell Nandini products, including milk, also allowed their customers to buy snacks, tea/coffee and consume there, including smoking. A few of Nandini Milk Parlours are even selling cigarettes, gutka and other non-essential items-how about that? A total violation by the government authorized shops?

Even though not many shops selling essentials were open today, those few grocery stores saw only a few customers buying last-minute necessities, though there were longer queues outside dairy and butcher stalls. Busses and auto-rickshaws were seen on the road, even though they had not many passengers. Unlike last week’s ‘Weekend Curfew’ which was relaxed and saw more people/vehicles out on the streets, this Weekend Curfew had a better response where many stayed indoors, except for delivery boys of Zomato and Swiggy in large numbers. Most parts of the City was deserted, since people had bought their essentials on Friday, and didn’t want to come out and get in trouble with the police.

Dakshina Kannada district police and Mangaluru city police tightened surveillance as part of the weekend curfew on Saturday. Mangaluru city police booked 642 cases against vehicle owners for violating weekend curfew norms. Meanwhile, 177 cases were booked against those who were found in the city without masks. The total amount collected from IMV and masks violations between Friday night and Saturday was Rs 2,54,550. The city police had set up 36 checkpoints in the commissionerate limits, to enforce the weekend curfew. Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada police have also set up 22 checkpoints across the district. Police checkpoints were made functional at major spots in the city, to intercept vehicles that are moving unnecessarily. Vehicles were allowed to enter the city after seeking information on the purpose of the visit. A large number of motorists, mostly two-wheeler riders were slapped with Rs 250 fine for not wearing face masks. The city saw police posted at various junctions in order. Officials from Mangaluru City Corporation were also seen on the streets making announcements to strictly wear masks and follow social distance.

PLAYERS ON THE FOOTBALL GROUND NEAR TOWN HALL & NEHRU MAIDAN WITH NO MASKS & NO SOCIAL DISTANCE

STREET VENDORS SELLING USED CLOTHES WITH CROWDED CUSTOMERS WITH NO MASK NOR SOCIAL DISTANCE. IS OLD CLOTHES CONSIDERED AS ESSENTIAL DURING A WEEKEND CURFEW?

Only a few KSRTC and private buses operated in the district. Most of the buses were seen plying with a few passengers, since all schools, colleges, government offices and business establishments remained closed. As a result, most of the roads in Mangaluru city and rural areas wore a deserted look. In spite of the spike in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka/Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, for which the government and district administration have enforced lockdown, some City spots were flooded with people, near Town Hall, near Nehru Maidan, Lady Goschen and old Central market area. People are seen playing with no masks and no social distance on the Football ground and Nehru Maidan. And with DC, other city and law enforcement authorities passing by have turned a blind eye. So what good it is to have a curfew, when people don’t adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, and the concerned city authorities give a damn about it?