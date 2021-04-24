Spread the love



















‘Weekend Total Curfew’-Does It Serve Any PURPOSE in Preventing Covid-19′? – Ask Citizens

Mangaluru: Once again after the weekend lockdown that was seen last year, now Mangaluru aka Kudla aka Kodiyal aka Mangalapuram, is seeing a TOTAL WEEKEND CURFEW starting today and Sunday, except essential services like medical shops, milk booths, newspaper stalls, grocery shops, bakeries, fruit stalls and few others from 6 am-10 am, while other businesses are totally closed. Hospitals, medical stores, clinics, petrol bunks are exempted from the curfew. But ask any citizens, where nine out of ten will say, “What’s the use of having weekend curfew with harsh restrictions, and allow the rest of weekdays for people to take it easy, disobey Covid-19 guidelines and go by their will and wish?”. And that’s what has been happening and it’s true!

However, it looks like the Weekend Curfew has received a very good positive response, unlike the earlier couple of total lockdowns that Mangaluru had seen. Wow, Mangaloreans are getting better at adhering to the orders and guidelines issued by the government and district administration. Even though the government and district administration had said that essential services like milk, medicine, fuel, and newspaper shops could be kept open from 6 am-10 am, surprisingly other than just a few milk booths, medical shops, newspaper stalls, rest of the shops were completely closed. Coming up with all these night curfew and weekend curfew, it’s really great that our netas and district authorities know the timings when coronavirus strikes and when it does not?

The city streets wore a deserted look, with only a few two-wheelers and cars were seen moving around, and also a bevy of morning walkers and joggers enjoying their exercise spree. And few prominent spots in the City like Nanthur, Jyothi, Clock Tower, Kankanady Pumpwell, Bunts Hostel, among other places, cops were cracking down on motorists for violating the lockdown norms. Even though the motorists when caught were caught giving lame excuses, the cops didn’t heed to their silly reasons, instead seized their vehicles or gave stern warning or slapped fines. In the case of two-wheelers violating the rules, the cop will ride the two-wheeler to the nearest police station, and in case of a four-wheeler, the driver has to take the vehicle to the nearest police station, with the cop accompanying.

Regarding allowing shops to sell essentials is just another joke- and many shops have abused it. Just because you have a few packets of Nandini milk in your fridge, and rest of the items in that shop are non-essential, that doesn’t mean that shop should be allowed to open- and that is what is happening. Even shops selling household items, paanwalah/gutka shops, small petty shops selling cigarettes and candies are open- do you consider these shops as shops dealing with daily essentials needed by people. Even flower shops are open- a very essential item, I suppose? Another funny thing is that Liquor shops were considered as stores selling essentials on Friday, while the cops made few other shops selling non-essential items closed. Looks like liquor shops are essential money-making (revenue) shops for the government, so they are exempted. Even a shop selling imported food items, along with cosmetics, etc was open- how did that happen? It’s all in the game or just the stupidity of the government having such curfews. Total Nonsense?

And for those who had scheduled weddings for today and on Sunday, they were permitted by the dist admin to carry on with their function, with only 50 guests allowed (unless you are a politician, or an influential person or a law enforcement authority) provided those attending the function obtain passes from the administration. And for that matter, there were a couple of weddings that took place this morning, attended by only a few family members and guests. Otherwise, the money saved on having lavish wedding celebrations with a huge number of guests, now the newly wedded couple can use that money on a shopping spree or for their honeymoon expenses? No other functions/programmes are allowed- and the weddings have to follow the guidelines of the government pertaining to covid-19, by wearing face masks and social distancing. Unfortunately, the happy photos taken today, with face masks on, for keepsake and for photo albums, will not be a good sign.

As per police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, “People are fully cooperating for the weekend curfew. There was the provision to buy essential commodities from 6 am to 10 am. So after 10 am, whoever violates the guidelines or moves without any genuine reason, action will be taken against them and their vehicle will be seized. The police department has deployed the police force in the entire district to prevent people from unnecessarily coming out from their houses. Under the limits of the Mangaluru Commissionerate, we have deployed 45 check posts to prevent people from roaming unnecessarily. Police officers are on rounds in their vehicles, nearly 5 to 6 cops are deployed at each check post. They will be working in two shifts. Nearly, 800 police personnel have been deployed for total security. Until now, police have booked 1,400 cases for violating mask rules and 80 cases under the Epidemic Diseases Act in the last one week. As many as 35 mobile squads and Covid marshals are also deployed. As many as 30 cases were booked under the Epidemic Act on Friday. In total, 54 check posts have been set up”. The police were seen checking vehicles near the Clock tower and Lady Goshen hospital and asking the public to return to their homes as soon as possible.

But in the meantime, citizens say what was the need to have Weekend Curfew as a total curfew day, when the relaxation of lockdown is permitted on other days of the week. Is it just a publicity stunt to show that the government and administration is working hard and doing one heckuva job in order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus? Or is intelligence overloaded? But frankly speaking, such curfews don’t work here, as we have seen in the past. And with a bunch of police stationed at a few city busy spots, they will perform their duties by taking it easy as usual and that’s it. Can’t blame these cops, because they are fed up with the government and district admin coming up with their new ideas every now and then and this weekend curfew is just one more example. What a joke!

Like I said earlier, I still don’t understand the logic behind enforcing strict weekend curfew, does it mean that the deadly coronavirus is active and on the go only during the weekend- so that we all sit inside glued to our seats watching TV or sipping on our favourite cocktails and beer or just socializing with the family- and rest five days of the week, the Corona Virus will be taking it easy, inactive and weak, so that it won’t affect us. It is like making different holes in the door for different sized cats when they know all the cats can enter through the single hole… a void of logic. Nothing but a Total Joke, when it comes to this weekend curfew.

By the way, as a counter-argument, the researchers should study how much percentage of corona spread might be avoided just during the weekend curfew. Anyways, it seems like today and Sunday will be a holiday for us and a working day for COVID-19. Oh well- the much talked about Weekend Curfew is here, and if you all are feeling bored, start chanting “Go Corona, Go Corona! or Taali Bajavo and Corona Baghavo! Let’s wait and see if the Corona cases have gone down a lot from Weekend Curfew? Nothing more I can say, but to wish you all a HAPPY WEEKEND CURFEW!