Welcome Boys! Century Year Old St Agnes College-the 1st Women’s College in City to go Co-Ed

Mangaluru: For over 100-years, the FIRST Women’s college in Mangaluru. the St Agnes College-Bendore, which saw students clad in sarees, salwar kameez, Churidar, frocks etc entering the college gate, come next year male students dressed to thrill to impress the females in slacks, blazers, suits, jackets etc will be seen entering the college gate. Yes, sources reveal that St Agnes College, the first women’s college on the West Coast of India as well as the first Catholic women’s college in the country, will open its door to boys from the next academic year of 2022. When St Agnes college started it had just 14 girls in the first batch.

It is learnt that the institution, also the first women’s college under private management in the country to complete 100 years of existence, had sent a proposal to Mangalore University for permission to go co-educational. The same was tabled during the third academic council meeting on Friday, 17 December, and PS Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor of the varsity had announced that MU has no objections and their proposal will be forwarded to the state government for consideration. He added that “The college said that the decision to admit boys was taken after receiving a positive response from parents, staff, students and its alumni”.

Remaining anonymous, a former principal of the college attributed the big move to go co-educational to drop in admissions. Admissions have been poor over the years and most of the seats, except for a few courses, have remained vacant. In order to sustain and bring a change in the existing system, it was the need of the hour to switch. The proposal was made three years ago and I am happy to see that it is finally turning into reality,” said the former principal.

It is learnt that the institution with A+ NAAC Grade started co-education in postgraduate courses 15 years ago. The University Grants Commission granted autonomous status in 2007-2008. While Mangaluru’s St Aloysius College which was exclusively for boys admitted its first batch of girl students in 1986 and completed 35 years in 2021 being co-ed college.. Sister Venessa AC, principal, St Agnes College speaking to a reporter had said that the college has sent a proposal to start co-education. She added that the institution will be able to divulge more information about it once they get final clearance from competent authorities, and currently it’s in a nascent stage.