Welcome to Anugraha Institutions-Kalladka Where We Allow HIJAB in Campus & Class

Mangaluru: Amidst the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka, in February a private college in Mysuru made a special exemption for female Muslim students and reportedly allowed them to attend classes with hijab. As per reports, the decision was made by the college and the college administration had also cancelled the uniform rule and thus became the first college in Karnataka to take such a decision. The decision of the college was influenced by protests from hijabi students who shunned the interim order of the Karnataka High Court. It was then that the private college decided to do away with uniforms and allow hijabi girls to attend classes, in light of upcoming examinations.



And now, here in Dakshina Kannada, a private educational institution appears to have sensed an opportunity to increase its enrolment in the upcoming academic year. An institution run by the Muslim community, ANUGRAHA INSTITUTIONS in Kalladka have made an addendum to its advertisement: ‘WE ALLOW HIJAB ALONG WITH THE UNIFORM’, in order to attract those who insist on wearing the headscarf in the classroom.

Anugraha Institutions offer both pre-university and undergraduate courses. Co-founder of Anugraha Institutions Hyder Ali speaking to media had said, “When attempts are being made to deny education to girls from the Muslim community, we are welcoming them without any stipulation. They will have complete freedom to wear the hijab on campus and in the classroom. Students from other religions too will be allowed to sport symbols of their faith.”

It is learnt that the institution was established 12 years ago, with a student strength of 400 in its PU and degree programmes. The majority of the students at the college are from the Muslim community, hailing from Kalladka, Panemangalore, Bantwal, BC Road, Farangipete, Melkar, Manchi, Saletoor, Vittal, Kabaka and Mani.

“Muslim girls start donning the hijab at the age of four or five. Hijab is part of our culture, and they cannot be expected to give it up suddenly. Ultimately, Muslim girls will be deprived of education since parents will not send them to schools and colleges. We are not engaging in some stunt to promote our college on social media; we are in earnest, and trying to ensure the girls can continue their education,” Ali said.

Meanwhile, a few private colleges fear that the ongoing controversy over the hijab could result in their losing out on students. The head of a private PU college said that many parents have already started looking for institutions that permit the wearing of the hijab inside the classroom.