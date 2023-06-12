Welfare of the State is Welfare of the People – Speaker U T Khader During St Antony Ashram Visit

Mangaluru: The newly elected Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U T Khader visited St Antony’s Poor Home, Jeppu, on June 12, a day prior to the Annual feast of St Antony of Padua.

Fr J B Crasta, Director, St Antony Ashram along with the Board members, Staff and Residents organised a short felicitation programme. Many Religious leaders of the Mangalore Catholic Community and a few political leaders were present on the occasion.

M P Noronha, in his felicitation speech, said, “Like St Antony of Padua, U T Khader has worked selflessly for the poor and the needy. He has been successful through his humble and noble values. This uniqueness has made him a speaker of the assembly. We are proud of him.”

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said, “Khader is a people-friendly person. He is a key figure in the Legislative Assembly. He is the presiding authority and highest authority. We are proud of him. As MLA, U T Khader has been successful through his unique initiatives.”

In his response, U T Khader said, “I am happy to chair the position, I am offered with. As a speaker, I am a friend of the opposition party. Hence, I am impartial. I have to make everyone responsible and ensure order and discipline within the assembly.”

Khader said “Welfare of the State is the welfare of the people. The newly elected state govt, led by CM Siddaramaiah is ensuring the welfare of the state through unique ‘Guarantee’ schemes.”

Naveen D’Souza, Mangalore City Corporation opposition leader, Jecintha Alfred, Ex-mayor of MCC, Fr Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Roy Castellino, PRO Diocese of Mangalore, Fr Anil Fernandes, Director Canara Communication Centre, Ashram assistant directors Fr Avinash Pais and Fr Nelson Peris, Sr Cecilia Mendonca, Provincial Superior of Bethany Congregation, Sr Roshel B S were present among many other dignitaries who greeted the speaker with a bouquet of flowers.

Alwin D’Souza, President, Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh ® and its office bearers also felicitated Khader with flowers.

Report & Photos by : Canara Communication Centre

