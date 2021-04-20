Well-Known City Builder Buys ’Shivabagh’ Heritage Bungalow-Kadri for Rs 50 Crore….

Spread the love



















Well-Known Builder in the City Buys ’Shivabagh’ Heritage Bungalow-Kadri, Mangaluru for over Rs 50 Crore to build a Swanky Mega Apartment Cum Commercial Complex

Mangaluru: Even though concerned citizens and associations in Mangaluru had tried their level best to retain the house of Deshabhakta Karnad Sadashiva Rao (K S Rao), the veteran freedom fighter who built the Congress in the state, their efforts went in vain and modern structure has replaced the heritage building, where K S Rao was born and brought up. Now, it’s the turn of ‘Shivabagh’, the majestic bungalow, located at Shivabagh, Kadri in the City. Incidentally, the area got its name because of the bungalow where eminent personalities and freedom fighters stayed once upon a time.

Not only did Mahatma Gandhi visit the ‘Shivabagh’ Bungalow, but Jawarharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore, Rajagopalachari Governors of the times and many historic figures are said to have stayed in this ancient house. It is learnt that there is a stone inscription mounted on the wall of the house in Rabindranath Tagore’s memory, it is said that there is a portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the bungalow signed by Nehru himself. According to sources, the heritage bungalow situated in 2.4 acres of land was sold to a well-known builder in City for over Rs 50 crore in the year 2016 and probably a glass-fronted high rise complex is set to come up on the spot soon.

The Original ‘SHIVABAGH BUNGALOW’ on Shivabagh Road, Kadri

According to local history buffs, the bungalow was constructed by Deewan Bahadur Nyampalli Shiva Rao about 150 years ago. He served as the Chairman of Mangaluru Municipality between 1891 and 1894. His wife Lalitha Bai was social reformer Kudmul Ranga Rao’s eldest daughter. The couple’s son Subba Rao had three sons – Krishna Rao (married to well known social reformer and freedom fighter Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay; Rama Rao (whose daughter Tara Rao successfully ran the Chandavarkar architect firm after her husband, renowned architect Narayan (Nanu) Chandavarkar, passed away; and the youngest Shiva Rao, who has a sister Shantham.

Sources reveal Bengaluru based Shiva Rao’s son N Subban Shiva Rao is the last known owner of the property. A caretaker couple is to look after the heritage house, while it was locked and the caretaker couple stayed in a portion of the bungalow, and no one was generally allowed on the premises until the property was sold. It is also learnt that the Nayampalli family contributed greatly to erstwhile South Kanara in the fields of education, social reforms and improving the infrastructure of the district.

Sources also reveal that Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who had visited Mangaluru in 2016, made a stop at the ‘Shivabagh’ bungalow and was thrilled after visiting it, learning that his grandfather (Mahatma Gandhi) had visited the very same bungalow about 100 years ago. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, also the former Governor of West Bengal, had reportedly asked the authorities concerned in the City to explore the possibility of preserving the heritage bungalow without causing any irritation or discomfort to the owners. It is also reliably learnt that the present owner N Subban Shiva Rao was reluctant to any such proposal, said to be due to his own impressions about the government machinery. “He wants privacy and wanted to deal with the bungalow as per his wishes,” as learnt.