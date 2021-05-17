Spread the love



















Well-known Hotelier Shanker Poojary passes away

Udupi: Well known Hotelier Shanker Poojary (77) passed away on May 16 after his short-term illness .He was admitted at a private hospital in city due to his ill health.

Shanker Poojary was hailing from Bantakal, and he was running Vijay Panjab hotel in Bhayandar, Mumbai since many years.

He is survived by wife, three Sons including well-known eye specialist Dr Paresh Poojary, a daughter and a large number of relatives and friends.

