Well-Known Orthopaedic Surgeon Dr Shantharam Shetty’s Facebook Account Hacked

Mangaluru: Well-known Orthopaedic Surgeon of Mangaluru Dr Shantharam Shetty, who is also the CEO of Tejasvini Hospital, Kadri, Mangaluru had filed a complaint to the station officer, CEN Crime Police Station, Urwa Store, Mangaluru about his Facebook account being hacked.

In his complaint Dr Shetty has stated-“I am sorry to say that yesterday (18 April 2022) at 7 pm I received a call from my friends stating that my faceBook account has been hacked by an unknown person and has been sending unwanted messages to my friends with an old photograph of mine . Along with me, nearly hundred Orthopaedic surgeons and others have been included in this group. Kindly do the needful action and investigate and see that the Facebook account is blocked.

In response to it, police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has said that a FIR has been filed, and crime investigators are doing their best to find the culprit.