Wellness Drive organized in St Aloysius Gonzaga School



Mangaluru: A wellness drive, as part of World Physiotherapy Day, was organized in St Aloysius Gonzaga School for the students of classes VI- X and I to V on 3rd September and 7th September 2022, respectively. Dr Rinku Roshan, Assistant Professor at Father Muller Medical College was the resource person of the session for Classes VI-X and Dr Manjeshwar Sahana Kamath, Associate Paediatric Physiotherapist for classes I to V.

The resource persons explained the importance of right posture in our life, healthy living style, food habits, physical activities, the quantity of water to be drunk per day and the weight to be carried by a person. The team of students who accompanied the resource persons enacted a drama and demonstrated some exercise moves to make the children aware of the good postures to be maintained.

This drive was organised by the Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College, in association with the Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 with a captivating theme, ‘At Work, At Play, Let Good Postures Lead the Way’. It was coordinated by Royster D Souza, one of the Parent-Teacher Executive Committee members of our school. Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo S J and Vice-principal Ms Laurel D’souza were present on both the occasions.

Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ welcomed the Resource persons and their team. Ms Arunima Thulasidas and Ms Aparna Suresh delivered the vote of thanks at the end of each session. It was an enriching experience for the Gonzagaites on the occasion of the World Physiotherapy Day.

