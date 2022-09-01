Wellness Drive to Mark World Physiotherapy Day 2022

Mangaluru: The Department of Physiotherapy at Father Muller Medical College, in association with Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 is organising a wellness drive for the school children with the theme “At Work, At Play, Let Good Posture Lead the Way”.

The Wellness drive was inaugurated at St Theresa’s School, Bendur, Mangalore on September 1. The principal of St Theresa’s School Sr Lourdes welcomed the gathering. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI; Sr Shaila, Correspondent, St Theresa’s School; Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC; Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Head & Course Coordinator, Dept of Physiotherapy; Sr Lourdes, Principal, St. Theresa’s School, FMMC; Nandita Pais, Area 13 Chairperson Ladies Circle India; Haron Fernandes, Chairman, Mangalore Round Table and Mrs Monisha Lobo, Chairperson, Mangalore Ladies Circle were present.

The chief guest, Sr Shaila in her address spoke about Father Muller Charitable Institutions and the Department of Physiotherapy. She thanked the physiotherapy department, Mangalore Round table and Ladies circle for organising this drive which would be very helpful for the school kids to lead a healthy lifestyle. She also thanked the hospital for rendering their tireless services for the welfare of the people.

Fr Richard Coelho in his presidential address interacted with the children and shared the importance of chance and change. He also thanked the school for the opportunity to have this inaugural programme. The vote of thanks was delivered by Master Cahill, Head boy of Junior Cabinet and Miss Kaitlyn, students of St Theresa’s School.

This wellness drive commenced from 1st September to 8th September 2022 and will comprise sessions taken in about 20 government and private schools in and around Mangalore for children from 3rd to 10th grade. The sole agenda of the drive is to create awareness among school-going children about correct posture, healthy eating habits and the importance of physical activities. The sessions will be both in Kannada and English. The speakers will be the faculty of the Department of Physiotherapy and a role play at the beginning of every session will be showcased by the final year BPT students, FMMC.

Being physically active can improve your brain health, help manage weight, reduce the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve your ability to do everyday activities. Children are the future of our country & it is our responsibility to ensure their nourishment and physical health. The importance of physical activity should be emphasized among school-going children to build strength, coordination and confidence, and to lay the groundwork for a healthy lifestyle.

Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 are international organisations that work towards the welfare of children in India and worldwide. Hence, The Department of Physiotherapy, Father Muller Medical College in association with the Mangalore Round Table 115 and Mangalore Ladies Circle 82 is organising this wellness drive to commemorate of World Physiotherapy Day 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...