WERC and Mangaluru City Police Hold Anti-Drug Drive Cycling Rally

Spread the love



















‘Drug Aren’T Cool, They Make you Look Like A Fool’ WERC and MCP Hold Anti-Drug Drive Cycling Rally

Mangaluru: Team We R Cycling joined hands with Mangaluru City Police to create awareness on drug abuse. As part of the Anti-Drug Drive Campaign, a cycle rally was held from Mangala Stadium on December 20.

The Anti-Drug Drive Cycling Rally was flagged off by the Police Inspector of Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station KK Ramakrishna at the Mangala stadium entrance. More than 60 cyclists from 4 1/2-years-old to 61-year-old participated in the cycle rally.

The Anti-Drug Drive Cycling Rally passed through Ladyhill circle – Lalbagh – PVS Circle – Bunts Hostel – Jyothi – Balmatta – Bendur – Kadri – Mallikatta – Kadri Pumpwell – Bunts Hostel – PVS – Ballalbagh – Ladyhill and culminated at the Mangala stadium entrance.

After the rally addressing the gathering, Police Inspector K K Ramakrishna said, “We are observing the Drug awareness drive for a month. I had met the WER Cycling Club Co-ordinator Harnish to organize the Anti-Drug Drive Cycling Rally, and he wholeheartedly accepted my request. To prevent the drug menace, all of us should join hands with the police department. We need your full support which should start from your own homes. I hope all of us here will pledge to eradicate the drug menace. I thank all the members of WE R Cycling for supporting this noble cause.”

President of WE R Cycling Club, Sarvesh Samaga said, “I would like to thank the police department for encouraging us to join them in this Anti-Drug Drive. Cycling itself is a drug for us because if you are into cycling, you will not get addicted to drugs or smoking. We encourage all the youth to take up cycling to stay away from other addictions. Please encourage your family members to be part of the cycling activity, so that we can support the police department to eradicate the drug menace. Our request is to spread this awareness in your neighbourhood, your friends and family so that this message reaches everyone around you”.

Barke Police Inspector Jyothirlinga also spoke on the occasion and said, “Our youth need to know the disadvantage of consuming drugs. We are educated, but we have forgotten the values of life. If our life should be beautiful, we need to know the values of life. If our life should be successful, we need to lead a respectful life. The police department has the responsibility in society to eradicate the drug menace, and we need the support of the people. I would like to thank the WE R Cycling team for joining hands with us to make this Anti-Drug Drive Cycling Rally successful.”

WE R Cycling programme Co-ordinator Harnish compered the programme.