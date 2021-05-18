Spread the love



















‘We’re All Set To Handle Any Kind of Disaster in DK’- R P Choudhary, Team Commander NDRF

‘We’re All Set To Handle Any Kind of Disaster in Dakshina Kannada ‘- R P Choudhary, Team Commander of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team of 20 members stationed in Dakshina Kannada for the next three months to render their service in rescue operations during Floods, Cyclone, Landslides etc

Mangaluru: The people of Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, should appreciate and be grateful to the 20 crew members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh that arrived in Mangaluru to render their service in the rescue operations during floods, landslides, which is common during monsoons in DK/Mangaluru- and glad to note this NDRF team has arrived well in time prior to the start of monsoon and the team will be of great help during the natural disaster in their professional rescue operations. The present team of 20 NRDF are stationed at Scouts and Guides Centre in Pilikula, and they have their own cook and vehicle drivers. Even though the NDRF team has been coming to Mangaluru for the last 14 years when they were called for rescue operations, but after former Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil took office in 2017, he insisted that the NRDF team comes to Mangaluru every year prior to the start of the monsoon season.

Despite multidimensional challenges, the brave-hearts of NDRF always led from the front, displaying a high level of dedication and commitment towards their motto “आपदा सेवा सदैव (Saving Lives & Beyond) which implies Sustained Disaster Response Service under all circumstances. The motto underlines the unwavering commitment of NDRF personnel (fondly called the RESCUERS) to their assigned task of effective disaster response under all circumstances. The sincerity, professionalism and devotion displayed by the RESCUERS during various forms of disasters have created goodwill and a positive image among citizens so much so that the NDRF has been referred to as the “Angels in Disaster”. NDRF which is marching apace with its avowed vision and mission, it is learnt that in just over a decade it has rescued over 1.15 lakh precious human lives and also evacuated over 5.8 lakh stranded persons during various operations within the country and abroad. The swift and effective response of NDRF during Japan Triple Disaster-2011 and Nepal Earthquake 2015 was acclaimed globally.

NDRF continues to strive towards making India a disaster-resilient nation through its community capacity building process. Under its self-specified dictum of ACT or TRAIN, when not handling disasters the RESCUERS are committed to train themselves or to be amidst the citizens training and empowering for disaster resilience. NDRF has initiated various outreach programmes to sensitize citizens and train them as first responders. Over the years more than 53 lakh persons have been sensitized by NDRF, it is learnt.

On Tuesday, 18 May the NRDF team had visited the DK Home Guards Department in Mary Hill, Mangaluru, where Dakshina Kannada Home Guard Commandant Dr Murali Mohan Choontharu briefed the team about the assistance that would be provided by the Home Guards during rescue operations. The Team was also shown the various rescue operation equipment like the Inflated boat, boots, ropes, etc which were displayed in the Home Guard office. Addressing the NRDF team Dr Murali said, “On behalf of the DK Home Guards I welcome your team and we will assist you in your needs during your three-four months stay here. We have our home guard, Upendra who will be assisting you for directions to the locations hit by floods, erosion etc.”

Dr Murali further said, “We will also provide you with our home guards in case your team needs them during rescue operations. Apart from the boat and other rescue equipment your team has brought with you, we will also provide our inflated boats, ropes, jackets, oxygen kits, first aid box, among other equipment. We will escort you to visit Ullal, Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia and other places to see the conditions there. DK Home Guards are glad to be part of the NDRF team in the disaster rescue operations”. Deputy Commandant of DK Home Guards Ramesh and Mrs Anitha-the First Divisional Assistant of DK Home Guards were also present during the briefing”.

In his exclusive interaction with Team Mangalorean, NRDF Team Commander R P Choudhary said, ” I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead the National Disaster Response Force team here in Dakshina Kannada/Mangaluru, the largest singular and specialised disaster response force in the world. NDRF has time and again proved its mettle in the realm of disaster response and disaster risk reduction and we will give our best rescue efforts during any floods, landslides etc (if any) during the monsoon season here. I am optimistic that our Team members will strive earnestly, with unflinching resolve and carry out their mandated task with utmost sincerity and dedication and always uphold our motto “AAPDA SEVA SADAIV”.

Narrating more about NRDF, Choudhary said, “National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is a force of 12 battalions, organised on paramilitary lines and manned by persons on deputation from the para-military forces of India: three Border Security Force, three Central Reserve Police Force, two Central Industrial Security Force, two Indo-Tibetan Border Police and two Sashastra Seema Bal. The total strength of each battalion is approximately 1149. Each battalion is capable of providing 18 self-contained specialist search and rescue teams of 45 personnel each including engineers, technicians, electricians, dog squads and medical/paramedics. NDRF battalions are located at twelve different locations in the country based on the vulnerability profile to cut down the response time for their deployment.

“During the preparedness period/in a threatening disaster situation, proactive deployment of these forces will be carried out by the NDMA in consultation with state authorities. We are also trained and equipped for a response during chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) emergencies. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is governed by the National Disaster Management Authority. Our battalions are organized in the same fashion like the paramilitary forces. In fact, they are also managed by persons drawn from the paramilitary forces on deputation. The total strength of personnel in each of the battalions is 1149. Each of the NDRF battalions is capable of undertaking 18 self-contained specialist services. In addition to providing assistance during a natural disaster, the NDRF can also handle crisis situations like a nuclear, biological, chemical and radiological disaster,” added Choudhary.

He further said, “The 12 battalions of NDRF are stationed at 12 different locations across the country on the basis of vulnerability profiles of different locations in order to cut down the response time required for their deployment. NDMA will carry out the proactive deployment of these forces during a threatening disaster situation in consultation with the state authorities. This period is also called the preparedness period. The personnel in NDRF are thoroughly trained, re-trained and subjected to mock drills and joint exercises with other bodies to stay prepared to combat any arising disaster situation. The NRDF team has to have all the training required to perform their duties, including Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR) training, Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) training, and the whole training takes about 19 weeks. NDRF has proved its efficiency in terms of its appreciable performance during some grave instances of landslides, floods, cyclones, building collapses and many others”.

Team Commander R P Choudhary, having been in Mangaluru for a few days has already liked the scenic beauty of Mangaluru, and the hospitality of the people. This is his first visit to Mangaluru, last year he rendered his service in Mysuru, and in Kodagu during 2018-2019. It was indeed a pleasure to meet Commander Choudhary, and Team Mangalorean would like to thank him and his crew members for coming down to DK/Mangaluru to help out in rescue operations during floods, cyclone, landslides, etc.

