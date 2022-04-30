Western officials call on Sudan to lift state of emergency



Khartoum: A delegation comprised of officials from France, Germany, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the European Union have urged Sudanese authorities to end the state of emergency.

In a statement issued after a visit to Khartoum on Friday, the delegation called for immediate progress towards a civilian transitional government, agreed through the Sudanese-led political process being facilitated by the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, the African Union and the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development.

The delegation voiced concern about the Sudanese economy’s rapid deterioration and the immense challenges that the Sudanese people are facing, Xinhua news agency reported.

They pledged to continue humanitarian and other forms of direct assistance to the Sudanese during this difficult time.

They underscored that international financial support for the Sudanese government, including debt relief, could only come after the establishment of a credible civilian government, warning that Sudan might otherwise risk losing billions of US dollars in development assistance from the World Bank and debt relief from the International Monetary Fund, according to the statement.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after the General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, protests in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, and other cities have persisted to demand a return to civilian rule.