WH posts 1st visitor logs since Obama admin



Washington: The White House has posted visitor logs for the first time since the administration of former President Barack Obama, a media report said.

The Hill news website quoted the White House as saying on Friday that there has been 400 visits since the first 12 days of the Joe Biden administration.

Cataloguing of visitor logs was dropped under the former Donlad Trump administration.

“These logs give the public a look into the visitors entering and exiting the White House campus for appointments, tours, and official business, making good on President Biden’s commitment to restore integrity, transparency, and trust in government,” the White House said in a statement.

The list includes meetings that happened physically in the White House but omits virtual visits which took place in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The White House said that as the pandemic begins to wane, more visitors will be permitted at the White House.

“As vaccinations increase and the pandemic response continues to make progress, we look forward to welcoming many more visitors onto the White House campus and back into the People’s House,” the White House said.

The administration is expected to release the logs on a monthly basis.