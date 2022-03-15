What Are The Challenges Faced By The Construction Industry In India?

The construction industry occupies a very important place in the Indian industrial sector because the contributions of this industry to the economy of the country are many. It is estimated that the industrial sector contributes about 9% to the GDP of the country and there are well over 50 million people employed in the industry.

In recent times, the construction industry faced many problems, especially during the COVID lockdown and the restrictions imposed afterwards. The industry was greatly impacted by the lockdown and restriction. Since the lockdown ended, we have seen steady growth in the industry but still, the industry is facing several problems. Therefore, today, we will be discussing some of the top problems faced by the construction industry in India:

Increase In The Cost Of Raw Materials

The cost of raw materials in India is on a rise and since the COVID pandemic, the cost has been increasing. A reason behind this increase in the cost of raw materials is the shortage of supply of raw materials because of the disruptive supply chain. Along with these, there has also been the introduction of several taxes by the state governments on these materials that are also contributing to the increasing costs.

The ultimate result of all of this is that people are now less interested in investing in the construction sector because the expenses are too high and even the buyers are not willing to buy materials at such high prices.

Environment Preservation

Environment preservation is important for any industry nowadays, especially in the construction industry.

For construction projects, it is now compulsory that the surrounding environment is preserved and no or minimal damage is done to the environment. In India, that is not the case because it is very difficult to preserve the environment in India because of soil erosion, floods, soil alkalinity, salinity, etc.

These aforementioned factors make it difficult for contractors and construction companies to preserve the environment. Along with this, air & water pollution are also on the rise in the construction industry. As a result of all of these things, the builders and construction companies are forced by the government to adopt such measures that have a minimal negative effect on the environment which is hampering their revenues.

Provision Of Electricity

The provision of electricity is also a problem that the construction industry in India is facing. The need for continuous provision of electricity is increasing but at the same time, the construction companies and builders are struggling in this process because obtaining clearance from authorities sometimes takes a lot of time and this forces them to create captive power plants to supply electricity on their own.

This is not only a long and expensive process but also requires certain skilled people who can complete this job of captive power plant creation. As a result of inadequate provision of electricity in the country, the completion time of the projects is severely affected and the alternatives are expensive methods that the builders don’t want to employ.

Natural Disasters

Natural disasters & calamities are producing further problems for the construction industry. These disasters are unpredictable, especially in the climatic conditions of India which is making the whole process of site selection a difficult thing for the builders. The builders have to research the consultation site and make sure that it is at such a place that is not prone to natural calamities like floods or landslides, otherwise, it can create a lot of problems and also increase the costs & expenses.

In addition to this, buildings need to be properly planned, designed, and constructed so that they can withstand the effects of natural disasters. This is adding further to the expenses of the construction companies & builders.

Lack Of Skilled Manpower

Skilled manpower is also required in the construction industry nowadays because, at different stages of construction, skilled manpower is required. As we saw in the pandemic situation, because of the lack of skilled manpower, there were delays in many ongoing projects.

Besides, if skilled manpower is not available then it can affect the quality of the constructed buildings, which is something that you don’t want to compromise in this age. Therefore, the lack of skilled manpower is also a major problem for the construction industry in India.

Approval For Multiple Clearances

Last but not least, in India, every construction project whether it is residential or commercial requires multiple clearances from authorities. It includes electricity, environment preservation, lands, utilization of services, pollution control, etc. These are some of the authorities from where clearances should be taken before a project can be completed. A delay in getting clearances from multiple authorities leads to the builders delaying the handing of the property/projects to the buyers.