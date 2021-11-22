What Impact Will The Last Month Have On England & Australia Ahead Of The Ashes





One of the greatest sporting rivalries will be renewed at the start of December, as England and Australia renew their hostilities when the Ashes get underway. For the next two months, cricket fans will be glued to their screens to witness the biggest rivalry in test cricket.

However, both nations have been hit hard over the past month with off-the-pitch issues, so what impact could this have on both nations heading into the busy test period?

Rafiq Testimony Hangs Over England Dressing Room

The biggest cricketing story heading into the Ashes this year focuses on the testimony that was given by Azeem Rafiq. Rafiq’s story was told in front of a select committee and was a damning indictment of where the game is in England at present. Many believed that the racism that had been suffered by Rafiq was just a problem within the Yorkshire county team.

However, the testimony proved that it was an issue plaguing every dressing room in the country; including that of the national side. So much so, that captain Joe Root was also dragged into the scandal and that is bound to affect the dressing room heading into the huge test matches ahead. Root was mentioned by name in the testimony, but Rafiq stated he is a ‘good man’, but his close relationship with Gary Balance, whom Root played with for more England games than any other player, is seeing him implicated

Chaos For Aussie Captaincy

It isn’t just the England captain with issues heading into the Ashes, as Cricket Australia will also be looking for a new skipper. Tim Paine announced in a teary press conference that he would be stepping down as Australian captain after texts he made to a female colleague at Cricket Tasmania back in 2017 are set to be revealed to the public.

Paine had been the captain of Australia since 2018 when he replaced Steve Smith, who stepped down after the ball-tampering scandal. It has been widely reported that Pat Cummins will be promoted to captain ahead of the first test in Brisbane on December 8th. However, Paine will remain part of the Australian team for the upcoming Ashes series, which could be detrimental to their chances should the texts come out over the course of the winter.

Which Team Comes Into The Ashes With Momentum?

Both huge controversial stories have threatened to throw bombs at England and Australia ahead of the Ashes, but on the pitch, teams were able to build momentum during the T20 World Cup. England got the upper hand when the two clashes in the Super 12 stage, as they hammered Australia by eight wickets. However, the Aussies were the ones laughing at the end of the tournament as they beat New Zealand to win the T20 World Cup for the first time.

England will be hoping that the return of Ben Stokes could improve their chances, as he memorably steered England to a famous third test victory, as the hosts in that series chased a record score of 359 to win. However, England will need more than Stokes magic to reclaim the Ashes on Australian soil this winter.