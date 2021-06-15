Spread the love



















What is Covered Under Health Insurance for Diabetic Patients?

Present times have given rise to many lifestyle-related diseases and illnesses, and it has to do with an inactive body, work pressure, unhealthy eating habits and even stress. All these factors give rise to severe case of high BMI, i.e., Body Mass Index, hypertension, and diabetes. Studies state that India has one of the highest counts of diabetes residents compared to most countries globally, and there are many of these patients who cannot afford treatment costs and hefty hospitalisation charges.

This is when health insurance for diabetic patients, an insurance plan that is specifically designed for individuals who have type -1 or type -2 diabetes, come in handy.

If you need to know a little more about these types of specific health covers, then here is a gist of what all can be covered under the health insurance for diabetic patients:

Annual health check-up: Be it an individual health insurance policy or a family cover, you can avail of annual health check-ups for every member of your family covered in the health insurance policy. The health insurance for diabetic patients covers various tests like Complete Blood Sugar, Blood Group, Kidney Function, ECG check-up, Urine Routine, etc. Ambulance cover: Having immediate access to treatment and hospitalisation is one of the major needs of every patient, and health insurance policies ensure you get an ambulance cover in your policy itself. Your family can ensure you reach the hospital safely and in time while the health insurance cover can look after the expenses incurred in the transit. In-patient hospitalisation: When a policyholder has been hospitalised in a network hospital for more than 24 hours, then the health insurance for diabetic patients covers room charges, nursing expenses, blood, oxygen, surgeon’s fee and other OT charges as well. Pre- and post-hospitalisation charges: Most health insurers cover pre- hospitalisation expenses (medical cost incurred before getting admitted to the hospital) and post-hospitalisation expenses (cost incurred after discharge from the hospital). Charges incurred by an individual 30 days before admission to any hospital usually fall under the category of pre-hospitalisation expenses such as blood test, urine test and X-ray. The charges incurred by an individual for the first 60 days after release are categorised as post-hospitalisation expenses such as various therapies, including acupuncture and naturopathy etc. Daycare treatment: Apart from the night-time hospitalisation charges, many policyholders often do not realise this, but health insurance for diabetic patients will also cover expenses and bills of their daycare treatment, i.e., where the patient is not hospitalised through the night. Recharge of Sum Insured: If your claim amount is exhausted, then you are automatically eligible for recharge of the sum insured. This amount can then be used to treat any other insured member in your family or even for your personal medical bills and pre- and post-hospitalisation charges, but the treatment should be of different illnesses or ailments. Domiciliary hospitalisation: If for some reason the patient is unable to shift to the hospital or if the hospital does not have any vacant beds for the patient, then this is the best benefit health insurance for diabetic patients can have. In an event where the domiciliary hospitalisation takes place for more than 3 consecutive days, then you get reimbursed because of your health policy. Dialysis cover: Depending on the sum insured that health insurance for diabetic patients offers, a part of the dialysis treatment is also usually covered in that amount. Generally, the dialysis cover is stipulated on a per sitting basis, and there is an upper cap for the cover amount as well. Consumable allowance: Most of the plans that offer health insurance for diabetic patients will also allow the policyholder to enjoy a pre-decided consumable allowance per day. Notably, this is applicable up to 7 consecutive days that the policyholder remains hospitalised.

Apart from these, the health insurance for diabetic patients will also offer a cover for the pre-existing disease after a waiting period of 2 years and a discount on the premium with a multi-year policy with a tenure of two or three years. Besides these, do not forget about the tax benefit you can claim under section 80D of the Income Tax Act of 1961. The premium you pay towards your health insurance policy or the health insurance for diabetic patients, who is a dependent parent, can be claimed for a tax deduction.

Health insurance for diabetic patients can help manage the rising medical costs of diabetes treatment and other related illnesses. While there are limited options out there for diabetic patients looking for insurance cover, you can find some of the best insurance providers who have an exhaustive health coverage plan. One such well-known brand is Care Health Insurance offering a range of valuable benefits with its health plans.

Make sure you go through the policy features and benefits carefully to make a wise financial decision!

