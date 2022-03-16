What Is India’s Average Broadband Speed?

Digital connectivity in India has increased. Not only has the internet penetration increased but also the broadband speed has increased too. The good news is that India has continuously maintained the growth of broadband download speed. According to a report published by Ookla on Speedtest Global Index, the average broadband speed as of August 2021 was 62.45 Mbps. Even though the broadband internet speed keeps on fluctuating, the average broadband speed has been continuously increasing. Currently, the global ranking of India for fixed broad speed is 68th.

Mobile Download Speed Is Increasing Too

Along with an increase in the broadband internet speed of India, mobile downloading speed has also increased in the country. Currently, the mobile download speed has increased to 17.96 Mbps. If you want to check whether your internet speed connection is above the average internet speed connection of India, you can use Speed Test or PLDT to check the internet speed. Even though there has been an increase in the mobile internet download speed, it has slipped down in the global ranking for mobile speed. The ranking of India in the global ranking has slipped from 122 to 126. In September 2019, the maximum download speed in September 2019 was only 34.07 Mbps, this really gives a perspective about the growth of broadband speed in India.

Even the mobile download speed of countries like Colombia and Uzbekistan is better than India. Currently, the top spot in mobile broadband is that of the United Arab Emirates with a download speed of 195.52 Mbps. The top spot of the average download for the mixed broadband is that of Singapore with an average downloading speed of 262.20 Mbps. The highest growth for the mobile download speed is that of Cuba and the highest growth in the fixed broadband speed is that of Liberia.

What Does The Global Ranking 68 Signify?

Even though the broadband internet speed has improved in India, it still ranks 68th in the global ranking in terms of broadband download speed. One might wonder what it signifies? According to a survey, the users of India are struggling with two main problems. One major problem is that of connection disruption and the other problems that the users are facing include that of a low speed in comparison to the amount that they are paying. The survey also indicated that 56% of the users face three or more disruptions in their connections. 33% of the users face frequent disruptions and another 33% have complained about lower internet speed in comparison to the payment that they pay for the internet speed. In India, the fibre infrastructure is greatly improved and all the thanks to it go to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

During the pandemic, many students and professionals have started to work from home and the importance of going digital and having a good internet speed was also realized. As a result of the realization, the telecom operators have started working significantly towards building the fibre infrastructure of India.

Satellite Broadband Service To Be Welcomed In India

The next big thing for India is the satellite broadband services. Telecom giants are ready to launch the satellite broadband service. According to reports, Reliance Jio is working towards satellite broadband service and it is partnering with the satellite and telecom network. The satellite broadband push was first made by Elon Musk via SpaceX’s Starlink and since then, telecom operators from all around the globe are working towards the satellite broadband service.

The growth and expansion of the internet are taken seriously by the Indian government. The effort of the Indian government is visible in terms of projects like Digital India, BharatNet, Startup India and Brand India. In addition to that, TRAI on 1st September 2021, has raised the minimum broadband speed in the country up to 2 Mbps. Currently, India has the second-highest number of internet users in the world with 833.71 million subscribers. Currently, India has 358 Internet Service Providers and the largest Internet Service Providers in India are Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSN and Atria Convergence Technologies. These five internet service providers account for 99.50% of the total internet subscribers of India.