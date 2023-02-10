What is the IVF success rate and how can you improve it?

A recent study revealed that more than 27 million couples in India are facing fertility issues, which make it difficult for them to conceive. With late parenthood becoming a more popular choice, the prevalence of infertility issues appears to have increased. The good news is there is hope.

Today, assisted reproductive technology (ART) has made it possible for you to become a parent despite simple to complex infertility problems. Female infertility, male factor infertility, or unexplained infertility—you can still have a baby with your partner through infertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) and intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI). The increasing IVF success rate resulting in a healthy pregnancy is the reason behind the growing adoption of ART by hopeful couples.

IVF success rate in India

With advanced technology and a nuanced approach, the chances of successful pregnancy through IVF have been on the rise. Today, there is a 30% to 35% chance of success per IVF cycle. While it is possible for you to conceive on your first try itself, don’t lose heart if you don’t. Remember, you can try IVF two to four times with your doctor’s advice.

Factors affecting the IVF success rate

Mostly, factors affecting the success rate of an IVF cycle are the same as the physical factors associated with many infertility issues. Determining the IVF success rate influencing factors in a couple can help the infertility expert understand the most effective ART approach for them. The common factors include:

Age of the female partner

Sperm quality

Fertilisation rate

Embryo quality

Endometrial (uterine lining) thickness

What can you do to increase your chance of IVF success?

Preparing for an IVF cycle goes beyond taking medications on time and maintaining a positive frame of mind. Here’s what you can do on your part to increase the IVF success rate:

● Maintain the right body weight: Being underweight or overweight can affect your IVF success rate. Check with your doctor what your healthy BMI (Body Mass Index) should be and how you can get there. A combination of a balanced diet and exercise should bring you success.

● Adopt a healthy diet: Healthy diet not only keeps your weight under control but also improves your body’s inherent ability to sustain a new life. Avoid making drastic changes to your diet while adopting healthy practices to improve your IVF success rate. Some tips:

Eat plenty of fresh veggies and fruits

Include enough healthy liquids

Add healthy protein to your diet

Avoid excessive salt and sugar

Avoid refined foods

Include whole grains in your diet

● Don’t forget physical fitness: Working out is a great way to stay fit and be stress-free during your treatment. That itself helps to increase the IVF success rate. If you have a regular exercise schedule, get the green signal from your IVF specialist and continue. If you don’t work out regularly, start walking, slow jogging, or yoga with your doctor’s consent.

● Take the right supplements: Some deficiencies can impair your fertility rate. For example, studies show that low Vitamin D affects fertility. Check with your IVF specialist if you need any supplements and follow their advice diligently. Also, add foods with these vitamins and minerals to your diet.

● Make the right lifestyle changes: Did you know that stress can affect your IVF success rate? Adopt practices such as yoga, meditation, or music therapy to get rid of stress and enhance your success rate.

● Choose the right IVF specialist: You would want someone with the right expertise and experience with successful IVF pregnancies. But that is not enough. IVF can be a daunting process, especially for those trying it for the first time. You must be able to ask your specialist any questions you have and be reassured by them with factual, easy-to-understand, and honest answers. A friendly, communicative specialist backed by a fully equipped and efficient medical facility goes a long way in helping you find success with IVF treatment.

Last but not least, approach the IVF treatment with positivity, hope and confidence. Remember that over the past 10 years, there’s been an 18% improvement in the IVF success rate for women using their eggs. Even more heartening is the significant success seen among older women. Constant developments are happening in the field of ART, and it will only boost the IVF success rate. Start your treatment with these facts firmly set in your mind. Focus on a healthy body and mind, and you may soon have a happy announcement to make.

